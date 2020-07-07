Manchester Housing Alliance asks tenents and homeowners to take this survey

MANCHESTER, NH – The Manchester Housing Alliance wants to hear from the tenants and homeowners who reside in Manchester!

We want to empower residents to shape policy and continue educating their communities to work toward safe, stable and affordable housing for everyone.

Please take the time to fill out this survey to help identify barriers and create areas of focus that will direct the action that the Alliance will take in the near future. This data is collected anonymously. No information will be shared outside of this organization.

The survey can be found via this link.

Please consider being a part of the MHA in any way that you can. We welcome ALL residents who are concerned with housing in our city!

About Manchester Housing Alliance

We are an alliance of residents of Manchester. Our vision for our city is to have a good home for everyone, with increased supply and choice of housing. Follow us on Facebook.