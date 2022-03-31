Manchester Historic Association’s new director, ready to ‘collect, preserve, and share Manchester’s history’ 

MANCHESTER, NH – It’s history in the making, as new leadership steps up to lead the Manchester Historic Association.

Jeff Barraclough has officially begun in his new role as Executive Director of the association. He has extensive experience in the museum and historical field, having previously worked at the Adams National Historic Park, New England Historic Genealogical Society, and as Director of Operations of the Manchester Historic Association for ten years. He most recently served as Executive Director of the Moffatt-Ladd House & Garden in Portsmouth.



“The Manchester Historic Association is an important Manchester institution with a fantastic board and staff, an amazing collection, and a variety of interesting and innovative programs,” he said. “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to return to the MHA as Executive Director and am looking forward to continuing to build upon past achievements as we move the organization forward in its mission to collect, preserve, and share Manchester’s history.”

Barraclough is also an adjunct faculty member at Gordon College, currently serves as president of the New Hampshire Heritage Museum Trail, and is on the board of the Association of Historical Societies of New Hampshire. He and his family, including his wife and three children, live in Pelham.

Barraclough is taking the reins from John Clayton, who is side-stepping to a part-time position as Director of Community Relations.

Founded in 1896, the Manchester Historic Association is an independent, 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization with the mission to collect, preserve and share the history of Manchester, New Hampshire. The Association operates the Millyard Museum and the Research Center, both of which are open to the general public. The Association presents a variety of public programs including lectures, walking tours and concerts, and school programs for students from third grade through college. Call (603) 6227531 for more information, or visit www.manchesterhistoric.org.