Manchester has New Hampshire’s best oral surgeon, prosthodontist

MANCHESTER, N.H. – New Hampshire Magazine released a list of New Hampshire’s top dentists on Thursday, with two of the top vote-getters coming from Manchester.

Among the 274 Granite State dentists making the list, Mark D. Abel of Manchester Oral Surgery on Sagamore Street was named as the top oral surgeon.

Michael R. Hamel, who operates an office on South Main Street, was the top vote-getter in the prosthodontics category.

“Dentistry plays such a crucial role in maintaining the overall health and wellness of our state’s residents,” said Rick Broussard, editor of New Hampshire Magazine. “Granite Staters are in exceptional hands when it comes to oral health and hygiene and we congratulate this year’s recipients on their achievements.”

A full list of the winners across the state is available on the New Hampshire Magazine website.