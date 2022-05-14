Manchester Hannaford is first in NH with electric charging station

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Hannaford Supermarket introduced a Volta Charging station at 201 John E. Devine Dr. on Thursday, its first charging station in New Hampshire.

In recent years, Hannaford has committed to achieving zero food waste-to-landfill as well as aiming to commit to 100-percent renewable energy by 2024.

“Introducing Volta EV charging stations to New Hampshire was the logical next step in doing what’s right for our team, customers, and our planet,” said George Parmenter, who leads sustainability efforts for Hannaford. “With these new charging stations, we hope to help our customers lower their environmental impact as we all collectively strive to make a positive difference in reducing greenhouse gas emissions.”

“Consumers are increasingly searching for and supporting companies that mirror their own values,” said Sharon Baker, Vice President of Enterprise Solutions, Volta Charging. “We’re excited to drive forward in partnership with Hannaford to further our goal of weaving charging seamlessly into people’s everyday lives.”

“It is more important than ever that we seek ways to increase our energy independence,” said Joyce Craig, Mayor of Manchester. “We are grateful to Hannaford and Volta for investing in a sustainable future for us all by providing Manchester residents and Granite Staters access to clean, renewable energy.”

Hannaford has 163 charging stations at 31 store across the northeast, with additional New Hampshire charging stations expected later this year at stores in Dover and Rochester.