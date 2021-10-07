Manchester Firefighters Unions endorse Joyce Craig

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Wednesday, Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig’s earned the endorsement of the International Association of Firefighters (IAFF) Local 856 and International Association of Firefighters (IAFF) Local 3820 in her bid earn a third term as mayor this fall.

IAFF Local 856 represents Manchester’s firefighters and IAFF Local 3820 represents fire supervisors in Manchester.

The endorsement took place outside Manchester Fire Department Station 9 on Calef Road. There, IAFF Local 856 President Brian Paquette stating his union endorsed Craig for her willingness to engage in dialogue with the unions, as well as her support in helping the department obtain new self-contained breathing apparatus for the city’s firefighters as well as funding to renovate Station 9.

“Today I am excited to announce that Local 856 and Local 3820 are endorsing Joyce Craig’s campaign for Mayor,” said Paquette. “Joyce is the only candidate in the race who is willing to bring fresh ideas to the table. She thinks outside the box to find solutions that will move Manchester forward. This type of thinking will support Manchester’s firefighters and will help the city thrive. ”

“I am proud to be endorsed by Manchester’s firefighters, who go above and beyond every single day to keep our community safe,” said Craig. “The men and women of the Manchester Fire Department provide a critical role in addressing many of the issues facing our city. Firefighters across our city put themselves in harm’s way every day to keep us safe — whether they’re responding to emergencies, serving on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic, or helping to combat the opioid epidemic. They make our city a better place, and I’m honored to have their endorsement.”

Craig has been previously endorsed by the Manchester Police Patrolmen’s Association, the Manchester Association of Police Supervisors, Teamsters Local 633, SEIU 1984, Manchester Education Association and the New Hampshire AFL-CIO, former Manchester GOP Chair Victor Goulet, former Mayor Syl Dupuis, former Police Chief Carlo Capano, Senate Minority Leader Donna Soucy, Senator Lou D’Allesandro, and Senator and Alderman Kevin Cavanaugh.