Manchester firefighters continue the tradition of delivering Christmas wishes to local kids

Photos by Jeffrey Hastings

MANCHESTER, NH – This year 10 families with a total of 23 children got a helping hand from the members of Manchester Professional Firefighters local 856, Local 3820 who raised funds through each of the Stations enabling them to purchase each child some gifts that they had asked Santa for.

The Adopt-a-family program was started more than 20 years ago by District Chiefs Mike Gamache and Bob Corbel who have since retired. The mission to help families in need has been passed forward to current members of the Manchester Fire Department.

Yearly a message is shared with the community on social media seeking families who may need a helping hand. Applications and letters come in and are reviewed by a committee to determine who they can help. Firefighters shop, wrap the gifts and load them in bags that are delivered a few days before Christmas while the children are still in school.

Manchester Engine 2, District Chief Beaudet, and a team of off-duty firefighters traveled through the city bringing the gifts to the apartments so that the parent or guardian of the children could put them under the tree when Santa would normally slide down the chimney.