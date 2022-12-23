Manchester firefighters continue the tradition of delivering Christmas wishes to local kids

Photos by Jeffrey Hastings
MANCHESTER, NH – This year 10 families with a total of 23 children got a helping hand from the members of Manchester Professional Firefighters local 856, Local 3820 who raised funds through each of the Stations enabling them to purchase each child some gifts that they had asked Santa for.
Yearly a message is shared with the community on social media seeking families who may need a helping hand. Applications and letters come in and are reviewed by a committee to determine who they can help. Firefighters shop, wrap the gifts and load them in bags that are delivered a few days before Christmas while the children are still in school.
Castro’s on Elm Street held a cigar night fundraiser raising an additional $1,700 for the kids which increased the number of gifts that were provided. “Operation Warm” donated winter coats for each child, and the Manchester Fire Administration and Board of Fire Commissioners donated all the fixins for a nice Christmas dinner including a turkey.