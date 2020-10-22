Manchester Fire Department mourns ‘untimely death’ of fellow firefighter

MANCHESTER, NH – The following announcement was released Thursday by Manchester Fire Department.

It is with profound sadness that the City of Manchester Fire Department announces the untimely death of firefighter James “Jim” McNeil. Firefighter McNeil 49, has been with the MFD for 20 years joining on July 16, 2000. He was assigned to Station 8.

On Oct. 22, 2020, Firefighter McNeil was reported missing by his family. After a brief investigation he was located by local authorities and we are grateful for their efforts.

McNeil’s untimely death is a shock to the department and will be difficult to process. The Granite State Critical Incident Street Management Team will be activated to provide grief counseling services for our members as they try to come to terms with his loss. We are grateful for their services.

We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends and the member of the manchester fire department as we mourn his loss.