Manchester facing Corpus Christi for best Double-A ballpark award

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats home, Delta Dental Stadium, has reached the finals of Ballpark Digest’s Best Double-A Ballpark contest.

Voters have until midnight to choose either the home of the Fisher Cats, Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays or Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi, TX. Whataburger Field is the current home of the Corpus Christi Hooks, the Double-A affiliate of the Houston Astros.

Delta Dental Stadium has been the underdog of each round in the magazine’s tournament so far, beginning with the 20th seed out of 30 total stadiums. In the first round, Delta Dental Stadium defeated Montgomery Riverwalk Stadium (Montgomery Biscuits – Tampa Bay Devil Rays affiliate), 60% – 40%; followed by a win against Toyota Field (Rocket City Trash Pandas – Los Angeles Angels affiliate), 59% – 41%; Smokies Stadium (Tennessee Smokies – Chicago Cubs affiliate), 57% – 43%; and top seeded and reigning champion Dunkin’ Park (Hartford Yard Goats – Colorado Rockies affiliate), 53% – 47%.

Voting will take place on Ballpark Digest’s website, with voting closed at midnight on Sunday, May 27.