Manchester Excels to continue dual Master’s-AmeriCorps program

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Excels, an innovative program to help aspiring teachers realize their dream, will continue through a successful partnership between Goodwill Northern New England, Americorps and Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU)’s campus-based Education Department in the School of Arts, Sciences, and Education.

Members of the program earn while they learn, coupling a term of AmeriCorps service with earning a Master’s in Secondary Education. Specializing in one of five teaching licensure areas—middle school math or science, secondary math, or grades 5-12 social studies or English language arts—members make a positive impact on the lives of Manchester students; emphasizing content vocabulary, project-based learning, collaboration, equity, and inclusive practices.

Recent graduate Ally Lincourt-Daniel said, “Southern New Hampshire University’s master of education program helped me gain experience as a culturally competent educator in one of New Hampshire’s largest and most diverse school districts.”

For 16 months, Manchester Excels members engage directly with middle and high school students in the greater-Manchester area while taking courses on campus at SNHU to become eligible for a New Hampshire teaching license. Members benefit from a dedicated faculty advisor, professors at SNHU, and experienced teachers, who provide expertise and real-time guidance throughout the program. Members are well-supported as they take on Manchester Excel’s classroom teaching internship.

“SNHU allowed me to obtain my master’s in secondary education while actively applying what I was learning in the classroom,” said program alumna Tanya LaRochelle. “My clinical experience allowed me to develop networking relationships and ultimately gain full-time employment this fall in New Hampshire’s largest school district.”

As clinical teaching assistants, all Manchester Excels members are paired with a clinical practitioner—a teacher in their specific licensure area—for the duration of the year-long internship. This practical experience is at the heart of the master’s curriculum at SNHU, which prioritizes building pupils’ academic language, interdisciplinary teaching and learning, while focusing on the whole child.

Members in the 2021-2022 cohort come from diverse geographic, employment, and educational backgrounds, as well as various undergraduate institutions. This program welcomes qualified individuals with a bachelor’s degree in a related content area and a passion for making a difference in the lives of young people. In addition to meeting all degree requirements, members seeking licensure must meet all testing requirements for their specific licensure area as required by the New Hampshire Department of Education.

With the disruption of the pandemic and its continuing impact on schools and students, Goodwill NNE and SNHU are seeking aspiring secondary educators who are not only passionate and effective, but also open to learning face-to-face, hybrid, or wholly remote methods of teaching and learning for the next cohort of Manchester Excels. Cohorts start every May on campus and finish up the following year. The cost of tuition at SNHU may be supported by the AmeriCorps Segal Education Award and a biweekly stipend from AmeriCorps. Additional benefits may include health insurance and childcare reimbursement, if eligible.

If you are interested in applying or have questions, please contact gradadmission@snhu.edu and/or visit the SNHU website.

About Goodwill NNE AmeriCorps

Goodwill NNE AmeriCorps is housed by the social services agency Goodwill Northern New England. Goodwill runs four national service programs across Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont with over 75 members serving their communities. To learn more, please contact Jenifer Craven at Jenifer.Craven@goodwillnne.org or (603) 703-1811.