Manchester eateries receive $7.9 million in federal Restaurant Revitalization funds

Sunday, July 11, 2021Carol RobidouxBusiness, News0

Thirsty Moose Manchester
The Thirsty Moose on Elm Street was one of 40 Manchester restaurants to received money through the SBA’s Restaurant Relief Fund.

MANCHESTER, NH – When COVID-19 landed in the U.S. in one of the hardest-hit industries was restaurants. Many were forced to close with no notice, leaving many workers suddenly unemployed. Although some businesses were able to pivot to take-out and slowly recover some of what was lost, or apply for Paycheck Protection Program loans to keep their workforc, the government in 2021 established the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, a $28.6 billion fund administered by the U.S. Small Business Administration to help those eligible businesses that were still standing to rebound.

The program, which is no longer taking applications according to the SBA website, has provided restaurants with funding equal to their pandemic-related revenue loss up to $10 million per business and no more than $5 million per physical location. Recipients are not required to repay the funding as long as funds are used for eligible uses no later than March 11, 2023. Funds were approved in June.

As of Jun 30,  there were 101,004 businesses approved for $28,574,979,472 in Revitalization funds. Of those, there were 418 NH restaurants approved for $90,697,690.

Below are the 40 restaurants in Manchester that received a total of $7,977,668 in funding, and the complete list of NH restaurants on the list of recipients.

Manchester Restaurants

RestaurantCityDescending
Thirsty Moose Manchester LLCManchester$867,811.00Details
Fratello’s Ristorante of Manchester Inc.Manchester$721,229.00Details
Manchester Creamery LLC (Blake’s)Manchester$453,915.00Details
MC&S Pizzeria (Alley Cat Pizza)Manchester$429,678.00Details
Manchester Buffet & RestaurantManchester$381,894.00Details
McGarveys IncManchester$346,534.00Details
Granite State Lunchbox LLCManchester$337,803.00Details
Granite Eats LLC (Ignite)Manchester$322,936.00Details
Shoppers Manchester LLCManchester$314,083.94Details
Nhforza llc Pint Public HouseManchester$282,862.00Details
FTW LLC (Gaucho’s)Manchester$266,344.80Details
BLL Restaurant IncManchester$253,868.00Details
Cafe la Reine LLCManchester$246,430.00Details
Firefly American Bistro & Bar LLCManchester$219,991.00Details
The Bagg Lunch LLCManchester$207,507.00Details
Sun You Foods LLC (Bonsai Restaurant)Manchester$196,702.00Details
North Garden Restaurant IncManchester$188,808.00Details
Baseball Sports Bar & Grill Inc. (Billy’s Sportsbar)Manchester$171,738.00Details
Natures Nectar Smoothies (Mall of NH)Manchester$161,541.39Details
8ne5 LLC (815 Speakeasy)Manchester$154,935.68Details
New Yuki Japanese Steakhouse IncManchester$139,705.00Details
Red Barn Diner LLCManchester$136,689.00Details
bnrfarmmanch llc (The Farm)Manchester$133,003.92Details
Blitz Foods LLC (Arby’s, Mall of NH)Manchester$132,551.00Details
RUBY THAI KICHEN INCManchester$124,000.00Details
swng llc (Chelby’s Pizza)Manchester$104,640.00Details
Smoothie Bus Shoppe LLCManchester$89,854.00Details
MF&B RESTAURANT MANAGEMENT LLCManchester$87,028.00Details
NEW HAMPSHIRE CHARLEYS PHILLY STEAK INCManchester$77,515.00Details
Moonshine Catering LLC (Chen’s Garden)Manchester$75,347.97Details
Golden Forever LCE Group LLC (Mall of NH)Manchester$66,551.00Details
South Willow Pizza LLC (Pizza 911)Manchester$59,843.00Details
Villaggio Ristorante LLCManchester$43,533.08Details
Nebroar LLC (North End Bistro)Manchester$41,200.37Details
GOLDEN BOWL LLCManchester$37,282.00Details
Muse Bistro IncManchester$29,778.49Details
Patz Deli LLCManchester$29,071.32Details
M&B Yu Inc. (Happy Garden)Manchester$18,202.00Details
25 stark st llc (B&B Cafe)Manchester$14,381.90Details
Aigean AlesManchester$10,886.70Details
The Friendly Toast in Portsmouth received over $3.5 million from the SBA’s Restaurant Relief Fund.

All NH Restaurants

Toasted Brothers LLC (The Friendly Toast)Portsmouth$3,503,749.00Details
HPL LLCSalem$2,993,008.00Details
Hospitality Resources LLCBedford$2,591,175.00Details
Burgers Etc. LLCPortsmouth$2,336,337.00Details
Jesse’s Steakhouse in Hanover LLCHanover$2,036,596.00Details
Row 34 Portsmouth LLCPortsmouth$1,549,604.91Details
Thirsty Moose Merrimack LLCMerrimack$1,422,672.60Details
Cisco Brewers Portsmouth LLCPortsmouth$1,306,956.31Details
The Herget Group LLCPortsmouth$1,296,947.11Details
Delaney’s Hole in the Wall Inc.North Conway$1,084,494.27Details
The Old Salt Eating & Drinking Place IncHampton$947,287.80Details
Dance How You Feel LLCRye$884,693.16Details
Thirsty Moose Manchester LLCManchester$867,811.00Details
Bell Rock Rest Inc.Portsmouth$836,932.00Details
Carnevale Industries Inc.Bedford$812,559.00Details
Dough Portsmough LLCPortsmouth$805,372.52Details
Molly’s Restaurant in Hanover LLCHanover$776,248.50Details
Red Arrow Diner NashuaNashua$751,432.99Details
Imperial Buffet INCClaremont$743,448.00Details
Lisa DesistoDerry$734,911.89Details
Fratello’s Ristorante of Manchester Inc.Manchester$721,229.00Details
Thirsty Moose Taproom and Pizzeria LLCPortsmouth$710,938.50Details
Hart’s Restaurant Inc.Meredith$614,726.03Details
The River House Atlantic Grill LLCRye$612,773.00Details
Federale’ IncPortsmouth$590,334.00Details
Merrimack Food Systems LLCMerrimack$574,304.00Details
Hermanos Inc.Concord$573,291.00Details
Castleton LTD.Windham$550,688.51Details
Wicked Restaurant Group LLC.North Conway$529,606.68Details
Dowds’ Country Inn LLCLyme$521,245.60Details
Ronald RobertsMason$512,700.00Details
Vemve LLCLondonderry$509,433.15Details
Maven Enterprise Inc.Concord$490,327.86Details
Dell Meadows IncChichester$476,067.00Details
Manchester Creamery LLCManchester$453,915.00Details
Inspired Entertainment LLCPortsmouth$449,157.00Details
Seammus Patrick’s Restaurant Inc.North Conway$434,993.00Details
MC&S PizzeriaManchester$429,678.00Details
Saito LLCNashua$419,924.96Details
Galley Hatch Restaurant Inc.Hampton$417,534.00Details
CHEN’S HONG KONG BUFFET INCBelmont$411,975.00Details
Merrimack Ten Pin Center Inc.Merrimack$393,495.00Details
Homestead Restaurant of Merrimack Inc.Merrimack$384,573.50Details
Cafe Espresso of Portsmouth IncPortsmouth$384,184.04Details
MANCHESTER BUFFET & RESTAURANT INC.MANCHESTER$381,894.00Details
rhum bar llcNashua$376,769.04Details
T-D HOSPITALITY LLCDover$374,482.00Details
Panther Pub and Grille LLC.Plymouth$367,416.67Details
BRANDWORKS-NH INC.Nashua$367,007.18Details
Pedrazas LLCKeene$360,892.00Details
Descending
Kizim IncNorth Hampton$360,565.00Details
Early Bird Cafe IncPlaistow$352,150.00Details
The Gens Table LLCPortsmouth$352,052.00Details
Mcgarveys incManchester$346,534.00Details
Green Elephant NH INCPortsmouth$344,399.93Details
MICHAEL OG ENTERPRISES INC.NASHUA$342,506.15Details
CONTINENTALBUFFET & BAR INC.SOMERSWORTH$341,635.00Details
Flatbread Bedford Inc.Hampton$338,222.00Details
55 Ceres Street INCPortsmouth$338,087.00Details
Granite State Lunchbox LLCManchester$337,803.00Details
CHEN SUSHI HIBACHI INCEPPING$335,094.00Details
193 South River Road LLCLyndeborough$332,020.00Details
Earth Eagle Brewings LLCPortsmouth$329,813.00Details
Granite State Coffee Roasters Inc.Amherst$327,759.00Details
Granite Eats LLCManchester$322,936.00Details
GRANDMA’S KITCHEN LLCWHITEFIELD$318,171.99Details
Han Fusion Asian Restaurant IncHanover$317,557.78Details
Whym NH LLCHampton$316,340.46Details
Shoppers Manchester LLCManchester$314,083.94Details
UTOPIA LOUNGE INCPLAISTOW$313,820.56Details
Homestead Restaurant of Londonderry NH LLCLondonderry$313,743.69Details
Lampreyworks IncNewmarket$309,515.00Details
Gnerre Projects LLCMeredith$307,153.50Details
Erin D CandianoSeabrook$306,143.00Details
La Maison Navarre LLCPortsmouth$302,312.23Details
Jessica belairDeerfield$297,276.00Details
9 Simon Street LLCNashua$297,004.91Details
Tumbledown Cafe LLCBrookfield$295,784.37Details
The Governor’s Inn IncRochester$294,781.00Details
White Heron Tea LLCPortsmouth$293,369.92Details
Victoria Hospitality LLCConcord$286,730.00Details
Elsherif Group LLCSalem$286,253.94Details
Loco Nueve LLCHanover$285,190.27Details
Pictor Enterprises V IncNewington$283,840.00Details
Red Arrow Diner ConcordConcord$283,468.31Details
Nhforza llcManchester$282,862.00Details
RJACOBS REALTYClaremont$277,104.00Details
The Community Oven Epping LLCepping$276,290.04Details
The Sassy Biscuit Group LLCDover$275,623.14Details
Lis Dynasty Restaurant Inc.Gorham$272,623.00Details
The June Cork Pub LLCDover$269,617.00Details
Loxsmith Bagel CorporationAtkinson$267,711.00Details
FTW LLCManchester$266,344.80Details
Amorita Sophia LLCBarrington$264,591.00Details
106 Grill LLCPortsmouth$263,098.67Details
Patricia LynnDeerfield$257,082.50Details
ROCKINGHAM CHARLIES PHILLY STEAKS INCSALEM$255,859.40Details
BLL Restaurant IncManchester$253,868.00Details
Stephens Family Events LLC.Concord$253,012.65Details
Cafe Noche
Cafe la Reine LLCManchester$246,430.00Details
Olympia Diner LLCSeabrook$244,136.40Details
la sbiaggia pizza incHampton$242,595.80Details
Kimball’s Market & Sub Shop IncPembroke$240,784.00Details
CMC Hospitality LLCGoffstown$239,650.00Details
Machina Arts LLCKeene$237,696.72Details
Mark Hagemeyer EnterprisesRindge$237,126.61Details
Homestead Restaurant IncBristol$235,980.00Details
Big Bowl Inc.Nashua$234,613.00Details
Smokeshow Barbeque LLCConcord$233,746.00Details
Town & Country Inn and ResortShelburne$232,690.00Details
Roots Cafe and Catering LLCHooksett$231,737.00Details
GD Group LLCDerry$229,432.39Details
Locals Restaurant&PUBNorth Hampton$227,693.90Details
White Mountain Chalet CaterersBerlin$223,635.00Details
Restaurant Cava LLCPortsmouth$221,036.00Details
Firefly American Bistro & Bar LLCManchester$219,991.00Details
Cordelain Partners LLCPortsmouth$218,464.50Details
Rockland Partners LLCGreenland$218,399.00Details
Woodard Restaurant Enterprises LLCWindham$214,261.00Details
Village Kitchen LLCMoultonboro$214,141.00Details
GrazingGoats Inc.Henniker$211,903.03Details
Farag Breads LLCPortsmouth$209,956.00Details
The Bagg Lunch LLCManchester$207,507.00Details
Red Parka Pub Inc.Glen$207,424.00Details
Alburritos Mexican Restaurant LLCLittleton$205,879.48Details
Y&F INCNewington$205,219.00Details
Gilmanton Country FoodsGilmanton$204,201.00Details
Amigos Mexican Cantina LLCMilford$201,148.00Details
OD GARDEN LLCDover$200,796.37Details
Sun You Foods LLCManchester$196,702.00Details
Jado Two LLCConcord$196,379.50Details
The Everyday Cafe LLCContoocook$194,001.00Details
Cafe MediterraneoPortsmouth$193,908.00Details
Mezzanine Catering LLCDover$192,811.00Details
Pleasant Street Doughnut LLCSalem$192,780.54Details
Throwback Brewery LLCNorth Hampton$192,568.00Details
Purple Tomato LLCLincoln$190,902.00Details
The Tavern at River’s Edge Inc.Exeter$190,305.00Details
Shalee IncLittleton$190,197.00Details
Newfound Lake Holdings LLCBristol$189,653.00Details
Fratello’s Ristorante of Nashua IncNashua$189,405.00Details
Zhong Restaurant LLCMerrimack$189,259.00Details
North Garden Restaurant IncManchester$188,808.00Details
Sunnys of Lee L.L.C.Lee$187,954.00Details
The Little Grill LLCLittleton$187,252.41Details
WTR Enterprise IncConcord$187,220.94Details
CFI Operators LLCJackson$186,785.00Details
The Organic Pear IncGilmanton Iron Works$186,602.00Details
Laureen MacLeanBrookline$183,069.58Details
BASE CAMP CAFE LLCHanover$181,967.00Details
Pleasant Street Restaurant LLCClaremont$180,815.00Details
Brick House Drive In restaurant Hooksett LLCHooksett$180,713.65Details
The English Muffin LLCDerry$178,961.46Details
Safe Step Inc.Surry$176,770.00Details
hibachi & soba incPortsmouth$174,491.75Details
KOUZOKU 236 INC.Claremont$173,219.00Details
Old Rail Pizza Co LLCSomersworth$172,698.00Details
DCDawson IncLaconia$172,504.05Details
Baseball Sports Bar & Grill Inc.Manchester$171,738.00Details
Stephen KennedyPortsmouth$169,108.20Details
SAWYERS DAIRY BAR INCGILFORD$167,961.50Details
Ramack Enterprises Inc.Hanover$167,932.00Details
Barker Ostendorf Inc.Eaton$165,952.00Details
Joanne jacarusoWhitefield$163,612.88Details
Plain Kate’s IncFranconia$163,459.00Details
Granite Tapas and Cocktail LoungeHooksett$163,053.67Details
Guang WalterContoocook$162,140.00Details
Greenleaf LLCMilford$162,053.56Details
Boathouse LLCRye$161,642.88Details
natures nectar smoothiesManchester$161,541.39Details
Joe’s New York PizzaPortsmouth$159,850.00Details
Tuscan Kitchen Salem LLCSalem$159,336.00Details
The Juice BarDERRY$158,886.87Details
Red Arrow Diner Londonderry LLCLondonderry$158,779.43Details
Yakohama IncWest Lebanon$158,169.18Details
fody llcnashua$157,937.00Details
The Greenside Restaurant at Lochmere Country ClubTilton$157,730.05Details
Locane LLCNew Boston$157,645.00Details
La Boca Bakery LLCWolfeboro$156,312.87Details
Breezeway Pub Inc.Nottingham$156,123.00Details
Paquette & Clark Inc.Concord$155,716.00Details
Chi Family LLCPortsmouth$155,678.10Details
8ne5 LLCManchester$154,935.68Details
Krisztina PerronRochester$154,163.00Details
Our Kull Diner LLCHillsborough$148,633.00Details
Talia’s Breakfast and Eatery LLCLondonderry$147,081.00Details
Seacoast Brewing LLCExeter$146,498.57Details
The Rustic Table LLCWinchester$145,256.00Details
No 4 Mill Restaurant LLCAndover$144,718.08Details
Elizabeth HaralabatosConcord$144,471.00Details
TASYAS KITCHEN LLCSomersworth$143,757.00Details
Brenamb LLCGoffstown$143,337.00Details
Nolans Brick Oven Bistro LLCWolfeboro$140,030.00Details
New Yuki Japanese Steakhouse IncManchester$139,705.00Details
Hump LLCKeene$139,645.00Details
Kerry FayHampton$139,268.00Details
Cold Mountain Cafe INCBethlehem$137,955.46Details
GUANGFA INCMERRIMACK$137,139.00Details
Red Barn Diner LLCManchester$136,689.00Details
Kingston 1686 House IncKingston$136,580.00Details
BNRHAMPTON LLCHampton$134,956.31Details
Yum Mee III IncCenter Conway$134,511.00Details
bnrfarmmanch llcManchester$133,003.92Details
Blitz Foods LLCManchester$132,551.00Details
Lyons’ Den Restaurant and Tavern Inc.Gilford$131,734.17Details
KEV-HAR LLCNashua$131,218.13Details
CHAN POV LLCNashua$131,031.08Details
Mangia Sano LLCMilford$129,507.00Details
Bamee Enterprises LLCDURHAM$129,319.67Details
AJP Billiards IncPortsmouth$127,667.00Details
Taste The ThaiLittleton$126,854.94Details
OM SAI LLCHUDSON$126,629.00Details
Brasserie 83 IncDover$125,902.00Details
A lot of Thai IncMerrimack$125,809.24Details
Roman Delight Pizza Of Fox Run Mall Inc.Newington$125,413.50Details
Pillsbury Pantry Cafe and Bakery LLCConcord$125,309.88Details
RUBY THAI KICHEN INCManchester$124,000.00Details
BCH Consulting Group LLCRaymond$123,639.50Details
Javelin USA IncLondonderry$122,644.00Details
Hungry Bear Cafe LLCFranconia$121,947.59Details
Rita’s Mexican Restaurant llcHampstead$120,129.00Details
Smoke and Cream LLCSOMERSWORTH$119,218.22Details
DURBAR SQUARE RESTAURANT LLCPortsmouth$119,204.50Details
CoffINN Ventures LLCHancock$117,884.00Details
freeloader farm llcCenter ossipee$117,257.48Details
RANS FOUR INC.LITTLETON$115,596.00Details
JTM Enterprises Inc.Portsmouth$114,513.50Details
Emmas 321 LLCRindge$114,358.00Details
East of Suez IncWolfeboro$113,007.83Details
LIANG CHENNORTH CONWAY$112,503.00Details
Fiddleheads Cafe Of Hancock LLCHancock$112,286.00Details
SUSHIYA INCHanover$107,840.42Details
Apotheca Flowers & Tea ChestGoffstown$107,176.00Details
hk loudon llcPittsfield$106,587.28Details
Fatty Belly Grill LLCCampton$106,450.90Details
Union Diner LLCLaconia$105,990.00Details
Bar One LLCMilford$104,946.69Details
swng llcManchester$104,640.00Details
Alibo Mediterrano LLCHillsborough$104,573.69Details
Kimberly GoddardNorth Hampton$104,460.00Details
The Stone Church LLCDurham$104,163.41Details
white mountain cupcakery llcNorth Conway$103,664.00Details
Hearth Market LLCPortsmouth$101,332.77Details
Elyse A DowneyAndover$100,525.00Details
Deacon Street LLCNorth Conway$100,421.81Details
TOBAL LLCNashua$99,271.00Details
LB Bar & Grill IncLaconia$98,967.00Details
Beth Carta-DolanGlen$97,951.00Details
Pine Cone Cafe LLCMelvin Village$97,465.00Details
69 LLCExeter$97,415.72Details
Logans Run Inc.Hampton$96,808.00Details
Auspicious Brew LLCDover$96,242.05Details
The Farm Concessions llcKeene$95,662.00Details
APF Group LLCNewington$94,937.67Details
Derry Grindderry$94,630.80Details
Prime Roast Coffee Co. LLCKeene$94,332.00Details
Jay House Inc.Londonderry$94,018.63Details
RCY Associates IncNewport$93,720.00Details
Onions LLCTilton$93,513.35Details
Janies Uncommon Cafe IncLondonderry$93,069.00Details
AUGUST RESTAURANT INCSalem$91,993.50Details
JJS Cabin Fever LLCBartlett$91,844.44Details
Keisy IncExeter$90,904.78Details
red china incTroy$90,870.00Details
Smoothie Bus Shoppe LLCManchester$89,854.00Details
W $ G steakhouse incKeene$89,623.00Details
Gordi’s Fish & Steak House Inc.Lincoln$89,595.06Details
The Windmill Restaurant IncConcord$89,271.50Details
Glenn’s Kreme&Kone INC.salem$89,170.00Details
clear the ice cafe llcHooksett$87,291.00Details
MF&B RESTAURANT MANAGEMENT LLCManchester$87,028.00Details
NancysDinerSalem$85,620.00Details
Stripe Nine Brewing LLCSomersworth$85,284.00Details
Splendid Sushi LlcConcord$85,262.56Details
Pheasant Lane Charleys IncNashua$84,803.00Details
Kimberlys Gluten Free Kitchen LLCNorth Conway$83,636.00Details
Opulent EnterprisesEpsom$83,258.00Details
DMVM ENTERPRISES LLCNorth Hampton$83,073.00Details
Caroline Arend LLCBedford$82,290.30Details
Ryans Place LLCEpping$81,208.00Details
Donnas Place LLCHudson$80,008.00Details
MBA LLCConcord$79,625.00Details
Melissa HansonLancaster$79,444.04Details
Beava Divas LLCConcord$79,387.00Details
Velu Restaurant IncWindham$78,863.00Details
Frank Jones Restaurant & PubBarrington$78,391.00Details
Redwood Manor LLCDover$77,936.00Details
NEW HAMPSHIRE CHARLEYS PHILLY STEAK INCMANCHESTER$77,515.00Details
MEJB – THE PUB INCKeene$76,098.00Details
Fenton Landing LLCSunapee$75,837.00Details
Moonshine Catering LLCManchester$75,347.97Details
A7 EGGS LLCGilford$74,130.75Details
Broad Street Restaurant Group LLCNashua$73,581.11Details
Phoenix SmokehouseRindge$73,389.00Details
Christy OrtinsSandown$73,214.00Details
L&M Dinning INCHampton$72,993.59Details
DIANA MITCHELLDover$72,783.00Details
Intervale Farm Pancake House Inc.Henniker$72,426.00Details
Kenzay LLCDover$72,305.04Details
Corvan Management LLClincoln$71,934.00Details
Stones 1 IncNashua$70,746.00Details
Twelve 31 Events LLCTilton$70,256.01Details
Gypsy Corner LLCGlen$69,878.00Details
Kellcan LLCWest Lebanon$69,185.00Details
EasyKitchen LLCNashua$67,301.00Details
Culture Bread LLCMilford$67,147.51Details
MOMSON LLCSalem$66,569.04Details
Golden Forever LCE Group LLCManchester$66,551.00Details
Sandra Cushing-AdamsNashua$65,990.18Details
Jimody llcPlymouth$64,966.89Details
A&M RESTAURANT INCConcord$63,957.00Details
James kubitPelham$63,220.00Details
OSAKA HIBACHI & CHINESE RESTAURANT INC.Hampstead$63,076.00Details
45 Market Street Bakery and CafeIncSomersworth$59,875.00Details
South Willow Pizza LLCManchester$59,843.00Details
Tomag IncorporatedDurham$59,669.49Details
Revelstoke Coffee LLCConcord$59,392.97Details
KHATH LLCConcord$59,391.07Details
Melissa SheehanBETHLEHEM$59,100.25Details
Sandwich Master llcRindge$58,798.47Details
Appleseed Lakeside Restaurant LLCBradford$58,279.00Details
Suzanne SempleHudson$57,753.83Details
Wakefield Inn & Restaurant LLCSanbornville$57,103.00Details
Gtg IncorporatedTilton$56,786.00Details
New England’s Taphouse Grille LLCHooksett$56,318.00Details
YAHSO FOODS LLCKeene$56,001.00Details
shri pragatlabh corporationWindham$55,733.00Details
Two Girls Bakery & Gift Shop LLCHillsborough$55,679.60Details
Elizabeth GilbertPortsmouth$54,643.50Details
Vulgar Brewing Company LLCFranklin$52,142.24Details
Delicious 603 LLCWest Lebanon$51,713.00Details
Ramon ValdezDurham$51,236.89Details
809 Taste LLCNewmarket$51,203.00Details
Ashley MillerBradford$48,194.00Details
Flatbread North Conway Inc.Hampton$47,430.00Details
Victoria Inn & Pavilion LLCHampton$45,166.45Details
Rose’s Home Cookin’ LLCSalem$45,082.78Details
Union Coffee CompanyMilford$44,956.00Details
bzas llcHanover$44,196.79Details
Villaggio Ristorante LLCManchester$43,533.08Details
Brothers Cafe IncSeabrook$42,815.00Details
Time-Out Sports Bar and GrillClaremont$41,872.00Details
CHINA YAN 2 INCDover$41,448.00Details
Rossi’s Five GablesNew Hampton$41,275.77Details
Nebroar LLCMANCHESTER$41,200.37Details
Monte Alto Inc.Campton$41,182.00Details
NEW WEST LAKE ASIAN CUISINE INCWOLFEBORO$39,651.00Details
Rescon-Depot Sq Restaurant LLCHampton$39,632.00Details
Henrys Cafe LLCNew Castle$39,185.52Details
Smoothie Bus LLCPembroke$31,753.00Details
Theresa GelinasAllenstown$31,102.00Details
MAD PORK LLCNorth Hampton$30,051.16Details
Muse Bistro IncManchester$29,778.49Details
Sundae driveBrookline$29,654.00Details
Patz Deli LLCManchester$29,071.32Details
Pavilion Hospitality LLCWolfeboro$28,928.57Details
Luckys Coffee GarageLebanon$28,328.81Details
Teatotaller LLCSomersworth$28,175.61Details
HELLOSWAN LLCPlymouth$26,969.50Details
The Cup and Crumb LLCMoultonborough$26,948.54Details
Eleni’s Deal LLCWinchester$26,855.00Details
WILL WORK FOR COFFEE INC.Salem$26,551.00Details
Sunrise Pointe Cafe LLCDover$26,300.00Details
BOBOLA RESTAURANT GROUPMilford$25,177.89Details
Cheryl StrongGreenland$23,390.00Details
Vulgar Display of Poutie LLCLittleton$23,323.34Details
Sharon’s Sea Grill LLCSeabrook$22,827.00Details
ROSEY NOVA LLCClaremont$21,697.00Details
Yang Sushi INCNewmarket$21,261.52Details
Raleigh Market LLCPortsmouth$21,184.30Details
Shasta Donuts LLCLondonderry$21,013.00Details
M ‘n M ScoopsPlymouth$20,964.00Details
Lobster Trap Restaurant Inc.North Conway$19,940.00Details
G&D SUBS LLCAllenstown$18,650.00Details
Holly’s Kona Ice LLCPelham$18,351.00Details
M&B Yu Inc.Manchester$18,202.00Details
Fresh House LLCSalem$17,727.00Details
Marty Maryjane Joshua LLCHudson$17,492.00Details
Sunshine and Pas LLCMeredith$17,405.50Details
From Scratch LLCWolfeboro$17,363.45Details
New Hampshire Doughnut Company LLCGoffstown$17,210.26Details
Margaret’s Kitchen LLCSanbornton$14,980.00Details
25 stark st llcManchester$14,381.90Details
Sullivan Holdings LLCHampton$14,269.80Details
Sabor Brasil Inc.Nashua$14,206.00Details
morning dew group llcConcord$13,668.00Details
Robert SpruillWinchester$13,160.67Details
MARTHA’S INCNashua$12,524.00Details
TRIPLE A PIZZA LLCHampton$11,681.28Details
Rosa Cannolli Flamingo’s INC.Bethlehem$10,987.00Details
Aigean AlesManchester$10,886.70Details
Amherst Bread & Bottle DBA hot spot cafeBedford$7,325.14Details
Ceo’s Gelato Bistro LLCPortsmouth$7,035.50Details
Sumner House LLCCharlestown$6,825.00Details
Errol LetmanClaremont$3,700.00Details
Jonny Boston’s InternationalNewmarket$3,147.59Details