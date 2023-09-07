Manchester Distillery is launching its American Gin with a party on Sept. 9: Here’s why

MANCHESTER, NH – The Manchester Distillery announces the long-awaited launch party for its flagship creation, American Gin with a Gin & Jam launch party on September 9, 2023.

The event is set for 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at The Manchester Distillery, 284 Willow St, Manchester.

Gin & Jam is not just a launch party; it’s a dynamic and immersive experience. Come celebrate the craftsmanship of a high-quality spirit, the joy of discovery, and the thrill of unveiling something truly exceptional both in our tasting room and on the shelves of the New Hampshire Liquor Stores. As we raise our glasses to toast the culmination of creativity and expertise, we invite you to join us in making history.

9/9 @9

The significance of the number 9 is twofold – not only does this remarkable gin boast a harmonious blend of 9 distinct botanicals, but its very name is a well-kept secret, set to be unveiled in a toast at precisely 9 a.m.

The Manchester Distillery values community and local partnerships and keeping the event family-friendly with:

The Walking Gourmet Custom Culinary Food Truck will be on-site, serving up breakfast burgers and sandwiches, crispy tater tots, delicate crepes, and coffee.

Artisanal Mocktails mixed with local Wood Stove Kitchen mixers: Enjoy handcrafted non-alcoholic beverages that capture the essence of our American Gin’s botanicals.

Bee Hoppin’, an enchanting floral trailer: Create your own bouquet using an array of hand picked flowers and botanicals or adorn yourself with a hand crafted flower crowns.

Soulful Melodies by Ali Beaudry: Groove to the tunes of singer-songwriter Ali Beaudry, setting the perfect backdrop for this unforgettable celebration.

And of course, Gin-infused breakfast cocktails: Indulge in breakfast cocktails showcasing our exceptional gin and vodka. Stay tuned on social media as we unveil the drink menu throughout the week.

We look forward to sharing this remarkable moment with you as we raise our glasses to innovation, craftsmanship, and the spirit of community. Join us on September 9th for a breakfast celebration that will redefine your perception of gin.

Cheers to new beginnings and unforgettable flavors!