Manchester Development Corporation names Brunelle as chair

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Thursday, the Manchester Development Corporation named Suzanne Brunelle as its new chair.

Brunelle, an attorney and a shareholder with the law firm of Devine Millimet, was elected to lead the Board of Directors as chair following the departure of long-time chair William Craig whose term ended in March of 2022.

“I’m thrilled to have the Board back together and in person again as we continue to work our way out of the pandemic,” said Brunelle. “The last two years have been difficult but commercial development in the City of Manchester remains strong as businesses, small and large, continue to move into the City. I’m excited to continue working with the Board and the City’s Economic Development team on identifying new projects.”

The Board also voted to affirm the mission and values of the Manchester Development Corporation. The mission of the Manchester Development Corporation is to promote the growth and prosperity of the City of Manchester and to encourage, support, engage and invest in the economic development of projects and activities in the City while facilitating the highest and best use of the assets of the City of Manchester for the benefit of all its citizens.