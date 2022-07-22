Manchester Development Corporation names Brunelle as chair

Friday, July 22, 2022 Andrew Sylvia Business 0
Friday, July 22, 2022 Andrew Sylvia Business 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Suzanne Brunelle. Promotional photo

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Thursday, the Manchester Development Corporation named Suzanne Brunelle as its new chair.

Brunelle, an attorney and a shareholder with the law firm of Devine Millimet, was elected to lead the Board of Directors as chair following the departure of long-time chair William Craig whose term ended in March of 2022.

“I’m thrilled to have the Board back together and in person again as we continue to work our way out of the pandemic,” said Brunelle. “The last two years have been difficult but commercial development in the City of Manchester remains strong as businesses, small and large, continue to move into the City. I’m excited to continue working with the Board and the City’s Economic Development team on identifying new projects.”

The Board also voted to affirm the mission and values of the Manchester Development Corporation.  The mission of the Manchester Development Corporation is to promote the growth and prosperity of the City of Manchester and to encourage, support, engage and invest in the economic development of projects and activities in the City while facilitating the highest and best use of the assets of the City of Manchester for the benefit of all its citizens.

About this Author

andrewsylvia

Andrew Sylvia

Assistant EditorManchester Ink Link

Born and raised in the Granite State, Andrew Sylvia has written approximately 10,000 pieces over his career for outlets across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. On top of that, he's a licensed notary and licensed to sell property, casualty and life insurance, he's been a USSF trained youth soccer and futsal referee for the past six years and he can name over 60 national flags in under 60 seconds according to that flag game app he has on his phone, which makes sense because he also has a bachelor's degree in geography (like Michael Jordan). He can also type over 100 words a minute on a good day.

PhoneEmail
TwitterLinkedIn

See all of this author's posts