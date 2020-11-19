Manchester couple splits with plea agreement

MANCHESTER, NH – A Manchester woman pleaded guilty in the federal United States District Court in Concord on Tuesday to charges she sold fentanyl and methamphetamine in the city, leaving her partner with pending charges.

Quinn Pollock, 31, was arrested last year along with Robert Audette, 30, after undercover detectives purchased drugs from the couple, according to court records.

“Ms. Pollock’s criminal behavior will not be tolerated in the city of Manchester,” said Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg. “Her actions put others in danger and anytime we can take someone like that off the streets, we consider it a victory.”

Manchester’s Special Enforcement Division worked with federal agents to make the case on Audette and Pollock. When investigators executed a search warrant at their English Village Road apartment last year, they found mushrooms, fentanyl, amphetamine pills, a stolen handgun, a 9mm magazine, a battle axe, a sword and an undisclosed amount of cash, according to a police statement on the arrest.

Police and federal agents have been targeting opioid dealers for years in response to the state’s opioid addiction crisis.

“The distribution of methamphetamine and fentanyl has been a scourge for New Hampshire communities,” said U.S. Attorney Scott Murray.

Pollock pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting the distribution of controlled substances, and faces up to 20 years in prison when she is sentenced in February.

Audette’s case, including multiple charges of dealing drugs in the city, is still pending in the federal court. The couple allegedly sold large amounts of heroin laced with fentanyl and methamphetamines in their time dealing drugs.

