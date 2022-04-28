Manchester couple honored by Hassan for “Say Yes to the Dress” initiative

Thursday, April 28, 2022 Andrew Sylvia Around Town, National, Politics 0

Heidi Matthews-Cantin and John Cantin. Courtesy/Office of U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH) has named Manchester’s Heidi Matthews-Cantin and John Cantin as April’s “Granite Staters of the Month.”

Heidi and John co-manage Missy’s Closet, a resale boutique that is holding its fourth annual “Say Yes to the Prom Dress” event this month, an event that aims to make sure that every young woman, no matter her economic circumstance, has the opportunity to feel special and confident in her gown on prom night.

John lost his daughter, Melissa “Missy” Charbonneau, to a domestic violence incident in 2009, and Missy’s Closet was started in her memory. The resale boutique runs on donations and volunteers, and aims to serve survivors of domestic violence and those struggling with mental illness or substance misuse.

Hassan launched the “Granite Stater of the Month” initiative in 2017 to recognize outstanding New Hampshire citizens who go above and beyond to help their neighbors and make their communities stronger. In the past, Hassan has acknowledged Manchester residents in the initiative for their efforts in the Paralympic Games and creating a group that picked up trash during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hassan’s statement into the Congressional Record regarding the announcement can be found here.

To nominate a New Hampshire citizen to be a “Granite Stater of the Month,” constituents can complete the nomination form here.

