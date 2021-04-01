Manchester could join several other NH communities eligible for historical preservation grants

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Queen City may have more money to pursue historical preservation efforts in the future.

In a presentation to the Manchester Heritage Commission on Wednesday night, New Hampshire Division of Historical Resources National Register & Preservation Tax Incentives Coordinator Brandee Loughlin outlined the benefits of Manchester becoming a “certified local government.”

Stemming from eventual amendments to the National Historical Preservation Act of 1966, the process of becoming a certified local government was created to help encourage local governments maintain an inventory of historic places in their area and add local places of historical significance into the National Registry of Historic Places.

Municipalities recognized as certified local governments are eligible to win grants from the approximately $50 to $150 million allocated by Congress annually to the U.S. Historic Preservation Fund.

In order to become a certified local government in New Hampshire, the New Hampshire Division of Historical Resources must confirm that the municipality has a historic or heritage commission that maintains a survey of local historic places and invites the public to participate in a local historic preservation program as well as a governing body that enforces local and state laws regarding the designation and protection of historic properties.

The Heritage Commission would also need to be an advisory body to other elected and appointed government boards in Manchester regarding the city’s historical resources.

Heritage Commission Kevin McCue felt that there was little downside toward Manchester pursuing certified local government status.

“If we don’t do it, it’s like leaving money on the table,” he said.

Currently, there are twelve CLGs in New Hampshire: Concord, Derry, Durham, Gilford, Goffstown, Hollis, Jaffrey, Nashua, Newington, Newport, Sanbornton, and Somersworth. Applications from several other communities are still pending as well.