Manchester cop faces assault charges in domestic case

MANCHESTER, NH – A Manchester man who is currently employed as a city police officer has been charged with numerous counts of domestic violence.

Earlier this month, the New Hampshire State Police received a request from the Manchester Police Department regarding an investigation that the agency had determined to be a conflict. The investigation involved allegations of assault against Michael MacNeilly, 28, a sworn member of the police department. The case was referred to the Investigative Services Bureau within the State Police.

After a thorough investigation was conducted, multiple warrants were obtained.

On Tuesday, April 23, MacNeilly voluntarily surrendered to the State Police. He was arrested and charged with six counts of simple assault, one count of obstructing the report of a crime/injury and one count of criminal mischief. All of the charges are misdemeanors.

After being processed, MacNeilly was released on personal recognizance bail. He is scheduled to appear in the 9th Circuit Court in Manchester.

No further information is available at this time.