Manchester Conservation Commission kicks off Community Conservation Tour Series

MANCHESTER, NH –The Manchester Conservation Commission kicked off a new series of Community Conservation Tours with a successful event on Sunday July 23 at the local All Persons Trail located at the Manchester Cedar Swamp Preserve.

The mission of the Manchester Conservation Commission is to preserve natural resources for the benefit of all Queen City residents. These Community Conservation Tours are intended to raise awareness among residents about the rich natural resources available right here in the Queen City.

The Conservation Commission wants to help rewrite the existing narrative about Manchester by highlighting our abundance of outdoor natural spaces and outdoor recreation opportunities for all ages and abilities. “We want to get residents into the abundant natural resources the city has to offer – while at the same time giving a platform to the caretakers of these great spaces to educate our participants about the history and future of these lands,” said Manchester Conservation Commissioner Don Waldron.

The first tour was held at the 640-acre Manchester Cedar Swamp Preserve located off Countryside Boulevard in Manchester. Once planned as the Manchester location for a UNH campus, this large parcel of land is a hidden gem and was acquired by The Nature Conservancy (TNC) through an innovative settlement agreement in 1999 between the City of Manchester, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services. It has been open to various forms of public outdoor recreation like hunting, bird watching and hiking for many years. Last year The Nature Conservancy opened a very unique “All Persons Trail”. This accessible trail, built in partnership with the community, seeks to connect people of all abilities and backgrounds with nature without having to leave the city. There MTA bus has a stop at the trailhead and there’s an audio tour for the trail available in English and Spanish.

The Manchester Conservation Commission actively reached out to The Nature Conservancy to partner on this event. Two staff members from the conservation organization were on hand to provide a guided tour and to answer questions along the way. There were 18 participants of all ages and backgrounds who attended the two-hour interactive trail experience which explored the 1.2 mile All Persons Trail. Izzy Lopez, TNC NH Seasonal Land Steward and another staff member on site for the event, informed attendees about the ecological importance of the preserve, the shady hemlock groves, giant rhododendron patches and answered questions along the way.

“The Nature Conservancy was thrilled when the Manchester Conservation Commission reached out and asked us to partner on this innovative event series to connect residents with nature.” said Sheila Vargas, Community Partnerships Manager and one of the staff members in attendance for the event. “We are so grateful to the community for their input and assistance in building this impressive accessible trail and we very much look forward to a continued partnership with the City and the Manchester Conservation Commission.”

Participants learned about shady hemlock groves, giant rhododendron patches and the globally rare Atlantic white cedar swamps that are the preserve’s namesake. Most participants had either never heard of the Cedar Swamp Preserve before, or they had heard of it but were uncertain about the trail system. We encourage all residents to get outside and explore the natural resources right here in Manchester list the Cedar Swamp Preserve. Please note that only service animals are allowed on the trails at Cedar Swamp due to the fragile ecosystem.

If you would like more information about the Manchester Conservation Commission and future Conservation Tours please click here.

To learn more about the Manchester Cedar Swamp Preserve or The Nature Conservancy in New Hampshire click here.