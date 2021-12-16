Manchester Connect ‘See Click Fix’ app serves as a city-wide Neighborhood Watch group

MANCHESTER, NH – It’s been seven years since the city launched its SeeClickFix reporting feature, part of the Manchester Connects mobile app. I was an early adopter. I appreciated having a hotline to City Hall. Over the years I’ve also written stories about how the city’s Public Works department takes pride in its ability to be responsive to complaints, particularly pot holes.
Nothing is perfect, but it seems to be working, according to Public Works Director Kevin Sheppard.
Every once in a while I check in on the app, just to see what kinds of things are being reported, and I have to say it’s an interesting window into the city. The best analogy I can come up with is that it’s like a citywide neighborhood watch. People are reporting everything from abandoned furniture and illegally parked cars, to suspicious “drug dealing” activities, homeless encampments, graffiti and broken things, from interactive push-button traffic signs to cement planters.
I happened to check the app on Dec. 13 and found 62 current reports, some of them closed, many of them still open. I decided to reach out to Sheppard to get a handle on how complaints are fielded and whether this is still the best way to get some action when residents see something that needs fixing or addressing.
Of note: One day later I was parking on Elm Street when I noticed a Public Works truck parked outside Baked and three guys with tools, cement and caulk addressing one of the complaints I’d noticed on Monday. I have to say that was impressive to me.
Below is a Q&A with Sheppard about how the SeeClickFix app is working, followed by a bunch of the complaints that were logged as of Dec. 13.
After all these years, it’s gratifying to know that residents are doing their due diligence in reporting things they see that need fixing, or activity they’d like to pass along to police or other departments. Communication is key, and this is an easy way to make your voice heard.
If you haven’t yet downloaded this app, I strongly encourage you to do so, and to make use of it – whether you spot some graffiti, a pile of mattresses, a broken bench, or something else that you believe should be fixed.
Q&A with Public Works Director Kevin Sheppard
Inklink: Is the city’s Manchester Connects app still the best way for citizens to report the kinds of things they are reporting, like abandoned stuff, dead animals, parking violations, and potholes? Is there a better way to report some things, or is it OK/preferred that they report everything here, like a one-stop complaint shop?
Sheppard: Speaking for Public Works, I believe this is the best way to report issues to us, for the submissions automatically create a service request in our system, which is directed to the correct supervisor. Some people may not have access to the app and can call Public Works 24/7 at 603-624-6444.
Inklink: Are you having any trouble keeping up given your staffing challenges?
Sheppard: Our superintendents do need to prioritize items based on the urgency, but they do their best to be responsive within a reasonable time period. Priority submissions would include potholes, graffiti, dead animals, drainage structure repairs (as a minimum to make them safe) and traffic signal repairs. Some items do require further investigation by Public Works staff and/or contact with the person who submitted the issue.
Inklink: Speaking of staffing challenges, are there still many open positions in public works, and if so, how many, and what is the greatest need right now in your department for staffing up?
Sheppard: We have over 40 vacancies across all of our Divisions (Highway, Parks & Rec, Facility’s and Environmental Protection Division). Greatest need covers many areas of Public Works, from entry-level Public Service Workers/Refuse Collectors, trades (HVAC technician, Electrician), WastewaterTreatment Plant Operators and Engineers.
Inklink: In simplest terms, when someone registers a complaint or issue, what is the process of resolving it? Is there one person who reviews all the complaints and then directs them to the proper department?
Sheppard: Most of the request types are integrated with our Work Order system and will automatically create a service request to the proper division within Public Works for assignment. Several DPW employees engage with the citizen through the app directly. There are certain DPW division leaders who have their own user profiles for this purpose. Our Solid Waste Compliance officers take care of abandoned items and illegal dumping; the solid waste superintendent manages the missed trash reports and our traffic engineer for signal and sign repairs. The sewer operations crews and some of our parks staff monitor the application as well. Those divisions communicate directly with our administrative specialist who monitors the app for all DPW-associated issues. The administrative specialist will create an internal service request or work order for assignment to the appropriate division. Some complaints are redirected by the Admin with contact information to other City Departments who do not monitor this application. The Parking Division and Manchester Police have their own accounts and request types that are managed through their offices.
Inklink: Do you have any statistics on the number of complaints you field through the app annually?
Sheppard: Yes, see below.
Below: Some recent complaints registered through the city's See Click Fix app as of December 13. Some of the issues may have been addressed already.
Grey vehicle infinity 2001-2002. Plates 4917439
Suspicious selling drug activity different people come and go in cars. Parked people walking up to the driver driving off is constantly activity Thursday-Sunday evenings.
Several areas around the east and north side of Hillside school located in the woods Homeless debris, mattresses, clothing and garbage.
Other
Reported at 1000 Elm St Manchester NH 03105.
This request’s status is fixed.
Granite is off of tree planter and base has some issues.
Other
Reported at 88–198 Mechanic St Manchester NH 03101.
This request’s status is Open.
Button for walk signal off pole.
Parking Enforcement
Reported at Pandora Mill Building 88 Commercial St, Manchester, NH 03101.
This request’s status is Open.
Crossing guard / sidewalk
Reported at Cilley Rd & Jewett St Manchester, NH, 03103.
This request’s status is Open.
Parking Enforcement
Reported at615 Harvard St Manchester, NH, 03103.
This request’s status is Open.
Parking Enforcement
Reported at 625 Silver St Manchester, NH, 03103.
This request’s status is Open.
Black Cadillac with NH plate # 398-6718 has been parked in front of house and hasn’t moved for almost 60 days. It is also parked against the odd/even parking ordinance.
Parking Enforcement
Reported at 623 Silver St Manchester, NH, 03103.
This request’s status is Open.
Gold SUV with NH plate #495-742 has been parked in front of our house for over 2 months and hasn’t moved. Plus it should have been ticketed nightly for odd/even parking violation.
Other
Reported at 276 Spruce St Manchester NH 03103.
This request’s status is Open.
Street turned into a beach with all the sand.
Missed Trash Pickup
Reported at 130 Mast Rd Manchester, NH, 03102.
This request’s status is acknowledged.
Trash not picked up today, but recycling was. One regulation green bin at the curb, partially filled. Too dark to take photo now.
Missed Trash Pickup
Reported at 207 Pine St Manchester NH 03103.
This request’s status is acknowledged.
Curb Damage
Reported at 71 Hillcroft Rd Manchester NH 03104.
This request’s status is acknowledged.
Plow-damaged curbing and grass on corner of Hillcroft and Sagamore.
Pothole Patch
Reported at 48 Dawson Ave Manchester, NH, 03104.
This request’s status is acknowledged.
ABANDONED FURNITURE/TV’S/TIRES
Reported at 8 Haines Ct Manchester, NH 03104.
This request’s status is acknowledged,
Furniture Haines court. Multiple requests have been made.
Reported at 321 Amherst St Manchester, NH 03104.
This request’s status is acknowledged.
Pothole Patch
Reported atMartin St & S Willow St Manchester, NH, 03103.
This request’s status is Closed.
This is a more visible picture of the 2 potholes which are on Martin Street/South Willow Street. I recently sent a request for repair on the potholes. However, in my first request I only framed the most damaging pothole. They are both located on Martin Street at the beginning as you turn off of South Willow Street. One has already caused my car’s tire to go flat. Please report these as son as possible. Thank you for your time and services!
Pothole Patch
Reported at 54 Martin St Manchester, NH, 03103.
This request’s status is Closed.
At the beginning of Martin Street/South Willow Street there is a big pothole. There is actually 2 but this is the biggest/dearest one. I unfortunately drove over this pothole while in my vehicle, and it caused damage to my car tire and I now have a flat tire. Please do something about this pothole as soon as possible. Thank you for your services!
ABANDONED FURNITURE/TV’S/TIRES
Reported at 312 Amherst St Manchester, NH 03104.
This request’s status is acknowledged.
Broken bed frame.
Reported at 124 Orange St. Manchester, NH 03104.
This request’s status is acknowledged.
Furniture Myrtle St., back of Union.
Sign Repair
Reported at Elm St Manchester, NH, 03104.
This request’s status is closed.
The keep to right of median sign and yellow diamond sign and post are missing at east end of median at Elm and Salmon.
ABANDONED FURNITURE/TV’S/TIRES
Reported at 241 Pine St Manchester, NH 03103.
This request’s status is Acknowledged.
Furniture and television, Barry Ave.
Reported at 131 Spruce St Manchester, NH 03103.
This request’s status is acknowledged.
Dryer behind 7 days market Spruce St. back.
Parking Enforcement
Reported at 235 Bremer St Manchester NH 03102.
This request’s status is Open.
No parking side of street, in front of no parking sign, half in travel lane and half on sidewalk. “Dares you to send a ticket, he is untouchable.”
Missed Trash Pickup
Reported at 1311 Candia Rd Manchester NH 03109.
This request’s status is acknowledged.
Police (Non-Emergency)
Reported at 153 Joliette St Manchester, NH, 03102.
This request’s status is acknowledged.
Dodge Not registered. 4744158 2010 Ford F150 ??
Parking Enforcement
Reported at 117 Lafayette St Manchester, NH, 03102.
This request’s status isOpen.
Abandoned. Same as Seeclick 10 days ago.
Reported at 161 Joliette St Manchester, NH, 03102.
This request’s status is Open.
Not registered.
Reported at 602 Rimmon St Manchester, NH, 03102.
This request’s status is Open.
Not registered.
Reported at76 Reed St Manchester, NH, 03102, USA.
This request’s status is Open.
Parking Enforcement
Reported at 170 Joliette St Manchester, NH, 03102.
This request’s status is Open.
ABANDONED FURNITURE/TV’S/TIRES
Reported at 649 Belmont St Manchester NH 03104.
This request’s status is acknowledged.
As shown Mattresses and carpet Blocking sidewalk.
Parking Enforcement
Reported at 470 Notre Dame Ave Manchester NH 03102.
This request’s status is Open.
Good morning I’d like to report this trailer truck with waste on the back parked for 2 weeks right in front of my building 470 Notre Dame Ave Manchester NH 03102. This truck trailer do not move at all and it’s been sitting for entire 2 weeks. We have seen this trailer before parked in front of the Gazebo ( park ) and always sits there for weeks We live in the building and we need to park our residential vehicles. We would appreciate someone coming by to put a violation sign or sticker on this trailer Thank you very much.
Mail Box Damage
Reported at 238 Boynton St Manchester, NH, 03102.
This request’s status is acknowledged.
Snow plow took out my mailbox again last night/this morning. I have it duct-taped together in the picture. Please fix it.
Graffiti Removal
Reported at 102 Maple St Manchester, NH, 03103.
This request’s status is acknowledged.
There are four areas of graffiti, the one shown, two smaller red “Mickey Mouse” and on larger teal design on a green fence.
Broken Glass
Reported at 2-16 Stark St Manchester, NH, 03101.
This request’s status is acknowledged.
Broken glass on the sidewalk near Blu Aqua on Stark Street. Glass has been there since Thanksgiving weekend.
Missed Recycling Pickup
Reported at 84 Union St Manchester, NH, 03103.
This request’s status is closed.
Our neighbors’ recycling was picked up but ours wasn’t.
Reported at 347 Amherst St Manchester NH 03104.
This request’s status is Open.
This car has been blocking the driveway for half an hour so far.
Police (Non-Emergency)
Reported at 33 Watts St Manchester, NH, 03104.
This request’s status is closed,.
Missed Trash Pickup
Reported at 36 Elm St Manchester, NH 03101.
This request’s status is acknowledged.
Trash did not get picked up yesterday due to nearby utility work.
Parking Enforcement
Reported at 1087 Elm St Manchester, NH 03101.
This request’s status is Open.
I tried for 3 hours to use the parking app to pay for my parking. it appears to be out if service today, perhaps due to the Amazon Web Service outage. anyway, I fully expect a parking ticket when I finally finish work today and head back to my car. I am just letting someone know that the app was not working today.
Graffiti Removal
Reported at Peabody Ave & Rockingham Recreational Rail Trl Manchester, NH, 03109.
This request’s status is acknowledged.
Lots of graffiti on the Rockingham Rail Trail underpass under Peabody Avenue.
Reported at 319 Hayward St Manchester, NH, 03103.
This request’s status is acknowledged.
These items were left on my property overnight.
ABANDONED FURNITURE/TV’S/TIRES
Reported at112 W Merrimack St Manchester, NH 03101.
This request’s status is acknowledged.
Abandoned mattress on gutter/sidewalk.
Parking Enforcement
Reported at Edward J Roy Dr Manchester, NH, 03104.
This request’s status is Open.
There are about 10 vehicles parked in the cul-de-sac at the end of Edward j Roy. All of them associated with the same company. This picture is from another day they were there. If you can’t send someone could someone official please call this company, number on truck, to let them know this is a no-parking zone.
Reported at 172–210 Auburn St Manchester NH 03103.
This request’s status is acknowledged.
Air mattress and trash.
ABANDONED FURNITURE/TV’S/TIRES
Reported at 132 Orange St Manchester NH 03104.
This request’s status is acknowledged.
Couches and mattresses.
Dangerous Cross Walk – People Almost hit
Reported at 670 N Commercial St Manchester, NH, 03101.
This request’s status is closed.
There is an unlit crosswalk in front of the Jefferson building and people almost get run over daily! Could you please move the crosswalk to be under the streetlights (about 10 ft away) OR install street lights? Thank you!
Sign Repair
Reported at Glenwood Ave & Harriman St Manchester, NH.
This request’s status is acknowledged.
At the intersection of Harriman Street and Glenwood Avenue, the “Glenwood Avenue” street sign is missing.
ABANDONED FURNITURE/TV’S/TIRES
Reported at 1145 Hayward St Manchester NH 03103.
This request’s status is acknowledged.
This address is the right side of a duplex It’s occupied by a bunch of young adults They continuously throw anything they don’t want to deal with in the back yard, where it has sat for a couple of years Toys, furniture street signs coolers They set up a canopy to work on cars in the driveway and have destroyed abandoned cars under it along the driveway on the grass, they have 4 cars parked I was once told that there is no parking on the lawn at a rental It’s really not fair that both sides of this rental have just thrown junk in the yard, and we, the neighbors who own our houses have to put up with it!
Reported at 202 Bedford St Manchester, NH 03101.
This request’s status is Open.
The homeless encampment along the tracks has been growing, but since then this vehicle showed up on Friday (12/3) or Saturday. it had been there ever since… including Monday (12/6) which meters should be enforced. or is obvious that the vehicle is not parking, but it is camping at this location.
ABANDONED FURNITURE/TV’S/TIRES
Reported at 769 Somerville St Manchester NH 03103.
This request’s status is closed.
There are a few couches that have been left on the sidewalk for a few weeks now I have no idea where they came from or who left them In front of 767 Somerville Thank you in advance and have a great rest of your day!
Sign Repair
Reported at 1-1 Bremer St Manchester, NH, 03102.
This request’s status is closed.
At the bottom of Bremer Street, corner of MacGregor, The island at the bottom of the hill formerly had a caution light. A keep to right sign, yellow diamond and metal pole was put in temporarily on the end where the light was knocked over. Now, these are missing as well as the same configuration on the other end of the island. Please add signs at both ends.
Reported at 393-399 Mcgregor St Manchester, NH, 03102.
This request’s status is closed.
On the island on McGregor St corner of Bremer, both ends of the island are missing the metal post, keep to right arrow, and yellow diamond. (Image from Bing).
Reported at 675-791 Montgomery St Manchester, NH, 03102.
This request’s status is Open.
Other
Reported at249–263 Canal St. Manchester NH 03101.
This request’s status is Acknowledged.
Drainage: Storm Drain/CatchBasin – Clogged
Reported at 139 W Merrimack St Manchester NH 03101.
This request’s status is Closed.
Parking Enforcement
Reported at 786 Elm St Manchester, NH 03101.
This request’s status is Closed.
Parking in loading zone.
Other
Reported at 446 Mammoth Rd Manchester NH 03109.
This request’s status is Closed.
ABANDONED FURNITURE/TV’S/TIRES
Reported at 493 Pine St Manchester NH 03104.
This request’s status is Closed,
ABANDONED FURNITURE/TV’S/TIRES
Reported at Canal St Manchester NH 03101.
This request’s status is Closed.
Couches under Bridge street bridge in the parking lot off Canal.
Dead Animal Pick Up
Reported at 872–890 Bridge St Manchester NH 03104.
This request’s status is acknowledged.
ABANDONED FURNITURE/TV’S/TIRES
Reported at 276 Concord St Manchester NH 03104.
This request’s status is acknowledged.
Reported at 86-170 Joliette St Manchester, NH, 03102.
This request’s status is Open.
ABANDONED FURNITURE/TV’S/TIRES
Reported at 276 Concord St Manchester.
This request’s status is acknowledged.
Multiple furniture items on Haines Court.
Street Light Repair
Reported at 17 Hevey St Manchester, NH, 03102.
This request’s status is acknowledged.
The street light in front of 17 Hevey St. needs to be replaced. Thanks
ABANDONED FURNITURE/TV’S/TIRES
Reported at190 Spruce St Manchester, NH 03103.
This request’s status is Acknowledged.
Dresser in alley behind this address.
Reported at 21 Kosciuszko St Manchester, NH 03101.
This request’s status is Acknowledged.
Dead Animal Pick Up
Reported at 864 Somerville St Manchester, NH, 03103.
This request’s status is Closed.
Parking Enforcement
Reported at430 Lake Ave Manchester, NH, 03103.
This request’s status is Open.
ABANDONED FURNITURE/TV’S/TIRES
Reported at 61 Robinson St Manchester NH 03104.
This request’s status is Acknowledged.
Reported at 52 Elm St Manchester NH 03101.
This request’s status is acknowledged.
Reported at1–35 Almond St Manchester NH 03102.
This request’s status is closed.
There is a growing pothole at this location
The surface is in bad shape and this is going to keep happening until a more permanent repair is made.
Homeless Encampment
Reported at 300 Bedford St, Manchester, NH 03101.
This request’s status is acknowledged.
A new homeless encampment is developing along the railroad tracks between Granite and Spring Streets. Currently at least three campsites and has been growing quickly.
Street Light Repair
Reported at Monadnock Ln Manchester, NH, 03101.
This request’s status is Acknowledged.
Reported at860 Elm St Manchester, NH, 03101.
This vehicle parks in the same handicapped spot daily all day long making it difficult for others with handicapped plates to park and visit the areas nearby. There is a time limit on parking on a handicapped spot isn’t there?
Parking Enforcement
Reported at 191 Walnut St Manchester, NH, 03104.
This request’s status is Open.
* REPOST THEY JUST KEEP RIPPING OFF ORANGE TAGS JUST TOW THE CARS! silver ford escape that you orange tagged last week that they ripped off, being used as a storage shed, the inside completly full, unregistered , uninspected , while your at it across street parked facing wrong way another car you orange tagged they ripped off, silver Saturn, unregistered, uninspected **
Pothole Patch
Reported at 673 Green St Manchester, NH, 03103.
This request’s status is acknowledged.
Police (Non-Emergency)
Reported at 252 Willow St Manchester NH 03103.
This request’s status is acknowledged.
Graffiti Removal
Reported at124 Orange St Manchester NH 03104.
This request’s status is acknowledged.
In parking lot for 124 Orange St.
Pothole Patch
Reported at Gas St.,Manchester NH 03101.
This request’s status is closed.
Reported at 193 Cartier St Manchester, NH 03102.
This request’s status is acknowledged.
Parking Enforcement
Reported at751 Hevey St Manchester, NH, 03102.
This request’s status is Open.
Park spot. Vehicle parks there 24×7.
Parking Enforcement
Reported at 185 Lafayette St Manchester, NH, 03102.
This request’s status is open.
Abandoned. Not registered. Same as previous Seeclick.
Other
Reported at 173 Manning St Manchester NH 03103.
This request’s status is acknowledged.
Street sweepers have been around our neighborhood but seem to miss Manning this year Is it possible to have this done due to leaves an debris on the sides of the road? Thank you.
Parking Enforcement
Reported at 128 Harrison St, Manchester, NH.
This request’s status is open.
Silver Ford Escape that you orange tagged last week that they ripped off, being used as a storage shed, the inside completely full, unregistered, uninspected, while your at it across street parked facing wrong way another car you orange tagged they ripped off, silver Saturn, unregistered, uninspected.
Reported at 211–237 Monadnock Ln Manchester NH 0310.
This request’s status is acknowledged.
This is truly getting ridiculous it’s a constant battle to keep trash and trash bills away from this abandoned building. I don’t understand why everybody else in the neighborhood has to suffer because one abandon building is standing here for 10 years.
Parking Enforcement
Reported at114 Harrison St Manchester, NH 03104.
This request’s status is open.
A silver Saturn, that you actually orange tagged last week, they tore it off and moved it across the street, parked facing the wrong direction, unregistered, uninspected.
Trash and recycling thrown away
Reported at 234 Spruce St Manchester, NH, 03103.
This request’s status is acknowledged.
Our trash cans and recycling keep disappearing on the morning of pickup day, even a city recycling bin was thrown away. it was not obstructing the sidewalk or road. It was placed with the other trash cans in the designated area. Also, we had a personal trash can which we had placed out when we first moved in October, that was also thrown away. We put it out because the trash would have been on the road because all the bins were full.