Manchester Connect ‘See Click Fix’ app serves as a city-wide Neighborhood Watch group

MANCHESTER, NH – It’s been seven years since the city launched its SeeClickFix reporting feature, part of the Manchester Connects mobile app. I was an early adopter. I appreciated having a hotline to City Hall. Over the years I’ve also written stories about how the city’s Public Works department takes pride in its ability to be responsive to complaints, particularly pot holes.

Nothing is perfect, but it seems to be working, according to Public Works Director Kevin Sheppard.

Every once in a while I check in on the app, just to see what kinds of things are being reported, and I have to say it’s an interesting window into the city. The best analogy I can come up with is that it’s like a citywide neighborhood watch. People are reporting everything from abandoned furniture and illegally parked cars, to suspicious “drug dealing” activities, homeless encampments, graffiti and broken things, from interactive push-button traffic signs to cement planters.

I happened to check the app on Dec. 13 and found 62 current reports, some of them closed, many of them still open. I decided to reach out to Sheppard to get a handle on how complaints are fielded and whether this is still the best way to get some action when residents see something that needs fixing or addressing.

Of note: One day later I was parking on Elm Street when I noticed a Public Works truck parked outside Baked and three guys with tools, cement and caulk addressing one of the complaints I’d noticed on Monday. I have to say that was impressive to me.

Below is a Q&A with Sheppard about how the SeeClickFix app is working, followed by a bunch of the complaints that were logged as of Dec. 13.

After all these years, it’s gratifying to know that residents are doing their due diligence in reporting things they see that need fixing, or activity they’d like to pass along to police or other departments. Communication is key, and this is an easy way to make your voice heard.

If you haven’t yet downloaded this app, I strongly encourage you to do so, and to make use of it – whether you spot some graffiti, a pile of mattresses, a broken bench, or something else that you believe should be fixed.

Q&A with Public Works Director Kevin Sheppard

Inklink: Is the city’s Manchester Connects app still the best way for citizens to report the kinds of things they are reporting, like abandoned stuff, dead animals, parking violations, and potholes? Is there a better way to report some things, or is it OK/preferred that they report everything here, like a one-stop complaint shop?

Sheppard: Speaking for Public Works, I believe this is the best way to report issues to us, for the submissions automatically create a service request in our system, which is directed to the correct supervisor. Some people may not have access to the app and can call Public Works 24/7 at 603-624-6444.

Inklink: Are you having any trouble keeping up given your staffing challenges?

Sheppard: Our superintendents do need to prioritize items based on the urgency, but they do their best to be responsive within a reasonable time period. Priority submissions would include potholes, graffiti, dead animals, drainage structure repairs (as a minimum to make them safe) and traffic signal repairs. Some items do require further investigation by Public Works staff and/or contact with the person who submitted the issue.

Inklink: Speaking of staffing challenges, are there still many open positions in public works, and if so, how many, and what is the greatest need right now in your department for staffing up?

Sheppard: We have over 40 vacancies across all of our Divisions (Highway, Parks & Rec, Facility’s and Environmental Protection Division). Greatest need covers many areas of Public Works, from entry-level Public Service Workers/Refuse Collectors, trades (HVAC technician, Electrician), WastewaterTreatment Plant Operators and Engineers.

Inklink: In simplest terms, when someone registers a complaint or issue, what is the process of resolving it? Is there one person who reviews all the complaints and then directs them to the proper department?

Sheppard: Most of the request types are integrated with our Work Order system and will automatically create a service request to the proper division within Public Works for assignment. Several DPW employees engage with the citizen through the app directly. There are certain DPW division leaders who have their own user profiles for this purpose. Our Solid Waste Compliance officers take care of abandoned items and illegal dumping; the solid waste superintendent manages the missed trash reports and our traffic engineer for signal and sign repairs. The sewer operations crews and some of our parks staff monitor the application as well. Those divisions communicate directly with our administrative specialist who monitors the app for all DPW-associated issues. The administrative specialist will create an internal service request or work order for assignment to the appropriate division. Some complaints are redirected by the Admin with contact information to other City Departments who do not monitor this application. The Parking Division and Manchester Police have their own accounts and request types that are managed through their offices.

Inklink: Do you have any statistics on the number of complaints you field through the app annually?

Sheppard: Yes, see below.

Below: Some recent complaints registered through the city’s See Click Fix app as of December 13. Some of the issues may have been addressed already. These are just a few of the 624 complaints logged into the system on that date.

Grey vehicle infinity 2001-2002. Plates 4917439 Suspicious selling drug activity different people come and go in cars. Parked people walking up to the driver driving off is constantly activity Thursday-Sunday evenings. This request’s status is Open.

Suspicious selling drug activity different people come and go in cars. Parked people walking up to the driver driving off is constantly activity Thursday-Sunday evenings. Homeless Encampment 21–39 Reservoir Ave Manchester NH 03104. This request’s status is Open. Several areas around the east and north side of Hillside school located in the woods Homeless debris, mattresses, clothing and garbage.

Reported at 1000 Elm St Manchester NH 03105.

This request’s status is fixed.