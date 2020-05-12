Manchester Community Music School Presents Free Live Stream Concert Series

MANCHESTER, NH – The Manchester Community Music School is thrilled to present its very first series of Live Stream Concerts performed by MCMS faculty members.

Even in this time of “social distancing” the music plays on at the Music School continuing every Friday night through June 12, the Music School will feature a different faculty performer.

Remaining performances include: Modern Pop – Chris White, vocals and Jared Steer, percussion (May 15); Solo Partita – Matthew Dickey, violin (May 22); Baroque Masters – Aubrie Dionne, flute and Chris Gantner, harpsichord (May 29); Clarinet Soliloquy – Ryan Striker, clarinet (June 5); and Sounds of the Oboe – Kyoko Hida-Battaglia, oboe (June 12).

The live stream concert series is FREE and can be accessed Friday evenings at 7 p.m. by visiting the MCMS Facebook page at Facebook.com/mcmusicschool.

The Manchester Community Music School Faculty Live Stream Concert Series is sponsored by the Frederick Smyth Institute of Music, the New Hampshire State Council on the Arts, and the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation – committed to keeping live musical performances thriving!

For more information about the Manchester Community Music School visit www.mcmusicschool.org.