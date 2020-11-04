Manchester Community Music School FREE online rap class for students grades 6-12

MANCHESTER, NH – Know a student who could use some help navigating the emotional effects of COVID-19? Maybe they need a better way to express their emotions or a larger peer support system? Music might be the answer!

Music is a powerful means of self-expression. Whether analyzing existing songs or creating original compositions, music provides a sense of dependability for those struggling with uncertainty in their everyday lives. Rap in particular has been found to resonate with young people as a way to express themselves and develop greater self-awareness.

Supporting its students and the greater community is at the heart of the Manchester Community Music School mission. As such MCMS is offering students grades 6 – 12 the opportunity to take part in a FREE online rap class. Taught by MCMS Music Therapist, Matt Roy, MT-BC, students will work together to create original music that will explore their feelings, express their emotions, and develop a peer support system as they continue to navigate the effects of COVID-19. The students will design the words and Matt will help them find their rhythm!

This FREE class is offered on Zoom and will run for 4 weeks, November 11 & 18 and December 2 & 9. Students may register for one of two class times on those dates either 1:15 – 2:15 pm or 4:30 – 5:30 pm.

Space is Limited, Don’t Wait to Register! To register or for questions contact Daisy Wojewoda at daisy@mcmusicschool.org

Funding for this class is provided by the Granite United Way Empower Youth Partnership.

Established in 1983, the Manchester Community Music School is entering its 38th year of changing lives through the power of music. Located in historic north Manchester, the Music School provides quality musical instruction, performance opportunities, and music therapy services for individuals of all ages both in house and through community partnerships. For more information about the Manchester Community Music School, call 603-644-4548 or visit www.mcmusicschool.org.