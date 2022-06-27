Manchester Community College Honors Legacy of Scott Mullin

MANCHESTER, NH – The family of Scott Mullin has established an endowed scholarship fund at Manchester Community College (MCC) to support students pursuing careers in the Powersports industry. Named after the longtime motorcycle enthusiast and racer, the Scott M. Mullin Memorial Scholarship Fund will provide need-based financial assistance to students enrolled in the Powersports program who aspire to work in the motorsports industry.

“Scott was a very close friend of the Power Sports program at MCC,” said Professor Marc Bellerose, chair of the Automotive Technologies department at MCC. “He knew the value of an education and how important it was for the industry to have a skilled workforce. The MCC faculty and staff were grateful for his energy and constant focus on supporting students. Scott’s influence helped his MCC family maintain a commitment to the educational, professional, and personal success of their students. With this scholarship, we will continue Scott’s legacy and help others enter the field.”

MCC offers a 22-credit Powersports certificate that prepares students to be highly-skilled, work-ready technicians. With a focus on customer service, graduates will be trained to progress from customer concern to cause, and decisively to problem correction. The Mullin family was instrumental in the development process for the certificate program.

Mullin, a husband, father and a resident of Milford, was just 38 when he died on Aug. 1, 2021, in a racing accident. A passion for motorcycles and an entrepreneurial spirit led his family to open Souhegan Valley Motorsports in 2005. His education in and outside the classroom was instrumental in nurturing his vision to be regarded as an expert within the power sports industry. He was an accomplished expert-level racer, a lifelong motorcycle enthusiast and a pillar of the motorcycle racing community.

“Through watching his family ride and race, Scott’s motorcycle passion started at a very young age,” said Scott’s parents, George and Barbra Mullin. “His desire to get into the industry started from day one. When he was in school, there were not any power sports programs, so he had to figure it out on his own. Once we started the business and recognized the need for a larger pool of skilled technicians, he took the initiative to work with MCC to recruit and was always more than willing to talk to students. We hope the Scott M. Mullin Memorial Scholarship Fund will open doors for others to start down the power sports path to continue his legacy and his desire to help others.”

The Mullin family’s investment has created an endowed fund held at The Foundation for New Hampshire Community Colleges (FNHCC). The family is asking all who knew Scott to consider a contribution in his memory and support MCC students for years to come. Donations to the Scott M. Mullin Memorial Scholarship Fund can be made online or by check to FNHCC, 26 College Drive, Concord, NH 03301.

The Foundation for New Hampshire Community Colleges provides greater access to educational opportunities through financial assistance for student scholarships, program development and enhancements to facilities across New Hampshire’s seven community colleges. The Foundation actively seeks contributions from public and private sources to create scholarships and program partnerships that prepare students for in-demand, skilled jobs to meet the needs in the workforce.