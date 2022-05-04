Manchester Community College becomes first sponsor of CCSNH’s Information Technology ApprenticeshipNH program

Manchester, N.H.– Manchester Community College (MCC) has become the sponsor of three information technology (IT) career pathways through ApprenticeshipNH, a workforce program of the Community College System of New Hampshire (CCSNH).

MCC will work with employers to secure Cyber Security Support Technician, Network Support Specialist and Technical Support Specialist pathways for adults and high schoolers through registered and pre-apprentice programs, creating a workforce pipeline to help fill in-demand jobs with skilled employees.

Under the sponsorship with MCC, employers can enter a one-page agreement to provide a mentor for the on-the-job training and support for the apprentice. High school students can directly enter the apprenticeship or pre-apprenticeship through Running Start and Early College courses, providing dual high school and college credit, while completing on-the-job training part-time.

“Community colleges serving as sponsors for registered apprenticeship programs is an evidence-based model that we hope to expand to other colleges throughout the state,” said Becky Lewis, workforce development director at CCSNH. “By partnering with MCC, this program is helping meet the needs and demands of the tech sector as it continues to grow in New Hampshire.”

All training and related instruction is fully developed through MCC using national guidelines from Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA), the IT industry’s top trade association and issuing body for professional certifications. The related technical instruction at MCC ranges from 360 to 753 hours. The program includes one to four years of on-the-job training using the “earn while you learn” model. Upon completion of the program, apprentices will earn a CompTIA certification, WorkReadyNH certification and badge and college credit from MCC to use towards an associate degree program.

Employers who are interested in an IT apprenticeship program at MCC should contact mpatrick@ccsnh.edu.

The ApprenticeshipNH was established in 2017 and is funded by grants from the U.S. Department of Labor to assist employers building registered apprenticeships, pre-apprentice and high school programs in high-demand sectors including advanced manufacturing, automotive technology, biomedical technology, business and finance construction and infrastructure, healthcare, hospitality and information technology. ApprenticeshipNH assists companies with recruiting, screening and hiring potential apprentices, as well as accessing resources in the state that help to fund apprentice training and education. Visit ApprenticeshipNH.com for more information.