Manchester City Library set to resume in-person service Aug. 26

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester City Library announced last week that they will resume in-person operations on Wednesday, August 26.

The new hours of operation, beginning on August 26 are as follows:

Monday, Wednesday and Friday: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.; 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.; 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday and Thursday: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday: Closed

New curbside service hours, beginning on August 26 are:

Monday and Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Tuesday and Thursday: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

All library visitors will be asked to wear a face-covering when entering the building. If an individual doesn’t have a face covering, one will be provided. Cleaning will occur throughout the day during the daily building closures. In addition, hand sanitizer will be available, and patrons are expected to adhere to social distancing measures.

During this time, the library has new capacity limits. To assist with capacity restrictions, patrons are asked to do the following:

Residents may need to wait before entering the building

Please visit for the service you need and then leave so others may enter.

Visits are limited to once a day.

There is very little seating in the building to encourage short visits at this time.

Computer stations are limited and should be booked in advance by calling 624-6550 X3319 or e-mailing library@manchesternh.gov

Materials on Hold will be situated in the lower hallway so that you can “grab it and go”.

Unless you need an accessible entranceway or are only visiting the children’s room please enter via the front entrance off of Pine Street to help us with managing the number of our visitors.

Please bring exact change to use our copiers or vended, we cannot make change

There will be no charging of personal electronic devices

Loan periods are still extended and fines are not being charged

All meeting rooms will remain closed to the public.

All visitors are asked not to enter the building if you are feeling unwell. Please visit us when you feel better

For more information, please see our postings on the library’s blog www.manchesterlibrary.org<http ://www.manchesterlibrary.org/> , or visit us on Facebook.