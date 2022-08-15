Manchester Choral Society is holding auditions for new members and an Open Sing on Sept. 12

BEDFORD, NH – Join us! Manchester Choral Society is welcoming new and returning singers for Season 62.
Our first rehearsal is and Open Sing is Monday, September 12 at 7 p.m. (Bethany Covenant Church Pavilion). Pot luck, bring a dish to share! Visit
- Ballad of the Brown King, Margaret Bonds
- A Winter Day, Sarah Quartel
- A selection of Holiday Favorites
Use the dues and sheet music button to pay online. Please note: you will need to add dues and sheet music to your cart before checkout. Watch this video for directions.
More information: https://www.mcsnh.org/