Manchester Choral Society is holding auditions for new members and an Open Sing on Sept. 12

Manchester Choral Society is looking for new members.

BEDFORD, NH – Join us! Manchester Choral Society is welcoming new and returning singers for Season 62.

Our first rehearsal is and Open Sing is Monday, September 12 at 7 p.m. (Bethany Covenant Church Pavilion). Pot luck, bring a dish to share! Visit

New and returning singers are welcome!  Fall 2022 repertoire includes:
  1. Ballad of the Brown King, Margaret Bonds
  2. A Winter Day, Sarah Quartel
  3. A selection of Holiday Favorites
REGISTRATION AND DUES
All singers must register. Click here to register. Please complete this form prior to the Open Sing to expedite our check-in process. If you have any questions that this form cannot answer, please send a message to info@mcsnh.org or call 603-472-6627.

Use the dues and sheet music button to pay online. Please note: you will need to add dues and sheet music to your cart before checkout. Watch this video for directions.

More information: https://www.mcsnh.org/

 

