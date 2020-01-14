Jan. 27: Manchester Choral Society Invites Singers to Open Rehearsal

The Manchester Choral Society embarks on the second half of its 59th Season with the performance of Annelies, a work by composer James Whitbourn based on the Diary of Anne Frank.

Singers from high school and beyond are welcome to attend our open rehearsal on Monday, January 27, 2020, at the Manchester Community Music School (2291 Elm St.) from 7-9:15 p.m. To schedule an audition, contact Betty Dunn by email at canobieque@aol.com or call (603) 893-8501. Professional development hours are available for participating music educators.

The Manchester Choral Society is a non-profit auditioned community chorus established in 1961. MCS is committed to sharing and promoting the best in choral music of a variety of styles and periods through vibrant performance, collaboration, and educational and community outreach. Concerts are offered several times a year under the musical direction of Dr. Dan Perkins, who has served over two decades as Professor of Music and Director of Choral Activities at Plymouth State University. Dr. Perkins is also Music Director of the New Hampshire Master Chorale, and New Hampshire Friendship Chorus. Under Dr. Perkins’ leadership, MCS works through the music holistically, going beyond the notes on the page and digging into the deeper meaning and messages the music conveys, providing a richer musical experience for the singers.

MCS is supported by generous donations from many individuals, local businesses and foundations including the Northeast Delta Dental, Granite State Credit Union, NH Charitable Foundation (Corbit Fund), and the Frederick Smyth Institute of Music.

For further information, please visit our website, www.mcsnh.org, and on Facebook @mcsnh.org.