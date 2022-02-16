Manchester Central High School announces second-quarter honor roll

Wednesday, February 16, 2022Manchester School DistrictEducation, School News0
Wednesday, February 16, 2022Manchester School DistrictEducation, School News0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Central High School. File Photo/Carol Robidoux

MANCHESTER, NH – Central High School on Wednesday announced the names of students who have achieved honor roll status for the second-quarter marking period. The following 412 ninth- through 12th-grade students have been recognized for academic achievement.

 Principal’s List

Last NameFirst NameGrade
BangasimboRachel12
BeaudetteAnna12
BlairMatthew12
BlanchetteTank12
BleyleMaxwell12
BourassaAnastasia12
CoteEmma-Rose12
CraigKathryn12
DubeOlivia12
DupreNathan12
FriedlandNatalie12
GearlesWilliam12
GrondinAnna12
HaddadMegan12
HillAliza12
HuynhHelen12
IranyumvaNicole12
KhouryMolly12
LaventureLucas12
LinsGavin12
MuhidinMuhidin12
RouxAlexa12
RustamArdaie12
SchuffDylan12
SinclairSean12
SteeleAnna12
Tague-BleauLilly12
TartsaElla12
TartsaLogan12
VachonJake12
BissonEmily11
BoniaAlyssa11
BushMatthew11
CinfoHailey11
CottonTyler11
CurtinMelody11
DeHutVanessa11
DemersZoe11
DudleyKatelyn11
FenchelCatherine11
HaHuy11
KanteresTheodor11
MahamedQamar11
O’NeilBarrett11
SaidybahHawa11
ScarafileKathryn11
Sjolander-DussaultCharlie11
Vasquez HernandezOrdalis11
WadeMeghan11
ApolloNancy10
BarberHarriet10
BlairMichael10
BrydeCaiden10
CerdaLiz10
DiazOlianny10
DoanKayla10
GilroyChloe10
GriestDanielle10
HuntHeaven10
KrantzElliot10
LeclercEmily10
ManchandaAkshay10
MannLydia10
McCollEve10
MonnellyGracie10
MorinAlexis10
OlsenKatherine10
OsmaniMonica10
StankiewiczColleen10
TarayanRose10
ThewsJayna10
BannisterNathaniel9
BoisvertSophia9
BorgeIsaac9
CruscoReagan9
CruzJalyah9
DelgadoEvelyn9
DzelilovicAmela9
LaflammeKatherine9
MerrowBrady9
NguyenDaniel9
NiyonyishuSelina9
ProdanisAlexia9
RiouxEleanor9
Rodriguez VenturaEstarlin9
SinclairAnthony9
SzulcLily9
ThornerKatherine9
TRUEEdward9
TurnerNoah9
VuTri9
WalshTrevor9

High Honors

Last NameFirst NameGrade
AdornoAliyanah12
AlvarezDiego12
AndersonCyril12
BilodeauVanessa12
BouthotLauren12
CastroCameron12
ChrabolowskiTyler12
ColemanLogan12
Cuevas FelipeDerek12
DiersMegan12
FortReagan12
GauthierDonavan12
GilroyJames12
GrablewskiIsaac12
Gutierrez TejadaYisleydi12
HallNoah12
HeathAbigail12
HoweAriel12
HurleyConlan12
HusejnovicLajla12
ImamReeham12
JamesonAiden12
JaquezLandon12
Jean-BaptisteGreg12
JordanMikayla12
JoyalEthan12
LabrieNathan12
Lemus HernandezYorvin12
Lopez VicenteEver12
MaitlandJames12
ParmeterNicholas12
PiccoloEthan12
RasailyBiwash12
RodriguezRonny12
RodriguezVictor12
SerranoJenifer12
SilveiraMia12
SuljevicHana12
TruongJeffrey12
AkiliMathayo11
ArbabAhmed11
Ayala MaradiagaAnny11
BangasimboEnock11
BannisterAmelia11
BeckmanTess11
Beike-LintonParis11
DzelicSamra11
EddyOlivia11
FullamBrady11
GaharaSophia11
HeathRyan11
HoangAustin11
KuhlmannGraham11
LarochelleOlivia11
LavigneGrace11
McGuiganAidan11
MmembeJacques11
NkurunzinzaSeti11
OjhaPrince11
PeltierPatience11
PeraltaJulissia11
QueenaLuca11
Rentas-UbedaRosella11
Rivera PerezLarimar11
SaidybahAadam11
SchneidermanMckenna11
SukkarEsra’a11
Areche FriasNahomi10
BouidiaSophia10
CermakAvidan10
ChampagneAlexis10
Collado PenaJade10
CunninghamMia10
De Leon BarriosAlan10
DeFelicePatrick10
DemersZachary10
DuPaulIsaac10
FaluAnamaria10
FordAsia10
GagneNevaeh10
GeorgeZoe10
GrafTravis10
IlungaAnzuruni10
JaquezOliver10
JoaquinTamika10
KeeneSutherland10
KualAnna10
LetsonColin10
MaiHa My10
MercerKeira10
MikusSamuel10
Olmeda BaezWesley10
PariseauNicole10
PegueroBetssy10
SalasPablo10
StankiewiczGrace10
SunsinAlessandra10
TorresDylan10
TsangJasmine10
TuckerChloe10
TwahirwaEzra10
VelezShantel10
AbdiAsad9
AlvaradoKelvin9
Ashoori-MehranjaniSetareh9
Aya Wa MwendaJean Amisi9
BarbeeNicholas9
BartonEeman9
BatsonMakiyah9
BemisAlicia9
BerberiErika9
BraultLleyton9
CunninghamAva9
CunninghamConnor9
CurrierMarcus9
DaSilvaDavila Pereira9
DemersMarshall9
DevoeAva9
FougereWyatt9
GagneAutumn9
GagneKaedin9
GarciaAyanna9
GartlandGeorge9
GowernAbigail9
KabiriziKafilo9
KelleyElizabeth9
LacasseEmma9
LafondLily9
LawrenceIsrael9
Lopez GuzmanLlener Asael9
LopezAngel9
Maderos MaradiagaMavis9
MartineauThomas9
MartinezVanessa9
MontminyThomas9
MunozEdrik9
PalukuFuraha9
PlanteOlivia9
ProulxAverie9
PulliSophia9
Reyes MesaEdinson9
RowellAdam9
ShowsteadZachary9
TuyishimeSamuel9
VenatorSean9
VoTony9
YorkMadeleine9
ZollaWilson9

Honor Roll

Last NameFirst NameGrade
BaileyDarby12
BarbeeKellan12
BatesBaylee12
ConeAiden12
DucheTakura12
FatumaJennifer12
Garcia CecenasJahir12
GrzywaczNicholas12
HawkomAvery12
HernandezJoseph12
KanKayron12
KhanHamdan12
LabarreRobert12
LogueGriffin12
LucaCaleb12
MartinezCelia12
MetcalfAnakin12
NdikuriyoKarim12
NoorHalima12
PaigeAnakin12
Pelletier-NascimentoNatalie12
RaiShiva12
RobinsonAshanti12
RoyThomas12
SaykalyJessica12
SoucyMaximus12
TausiCecile12
TejadaJose Luis12
WaniskiEmily12
WimanaSolange12
ZempAbigail12
ZempWilliam12
Alvarado OchoaAlejandra11
DatskoPolina11
DemezsminNylah11
DucharmeTaryn11
DurocherMaxwel11
GreenwoodMarissa11
HebertCharlotte11
HobauszEmily11
HuffmanMicah11
JohanssonAddison11
KwizeraSalha11
MaloneyJacob11
MangalaDimerce11
MasumbukoInesse11
MatimanoZita11
MemisevicAsmira11
Michael-SchumacherLily11
MohamedHawa11
NgemonzaNarcisse11
OverburyHenry11
PearlLeroyal11
RashidAbdi11
RashidShewa11
Rodriguez-SilvaPedro11
RouleauKloe11
SilvaClaudio Adao11
SvayDiana11
TavaresLiliana11
TsecarisTaedra11
TurgeonKaelly11
WhiteheadKhari11
WongJacob11
Al BadaniNoor10
AlvaradoElba10
Bermudez RestoCaleb10
BerteauRylee10
BlaisdellEmma10
BurwenNathan10
CardaklijaMahir10
Cerna SalavarriaWalter10
DaescuAnaMaria10
DiazAmari10
FavoriteJulian10
FooteColby10
Gonzalez-RiveraAlanis10
HallMia10
HartDouglas10
JungArtur10
KabbaUmaru10
KalaitzidisDemitrios10
KamolaSusan10
KhamisMohamed10
KwizeraSheilla10
LatendresseArielle Lynn10
MatosYamilet10
NewtonSerenity10
OliveClayton10
PerronTalen10
PetersonJason10
PiccoloSophia Ann10
Proctor-TiradoSophia10
RhinehartChyanne10
RidleyJasmine10
Rippett-SwalesOliver10
RivasJose10
RobinsonChanel10
RodriguezKelwin10
ScafidiFrancesca10
ShotwellMichael10
Solorzano RaudaValeria10
Thompson-DawsonHope10
TuyishimeEriazard10
TylerKeira10
WatermanMandi10
WilleyNevaeh10
ZegnoAsher10
AkhterMohsin9
AllenMyles9
ArzilliGianna9
BangasimboSylvie9
Barrios DelgadoAriadna9
BradyKylie9
CallTeresa9
CenescaEthan9
ChiesaNicholas9
CrichtonEli9
DaltonElizabeth9
DavisKurvey9
DefossesAlexander9
DesiletsMakayla9
DinhTamie9
EastepAdryan9
EddyAlissa9
Falcon VasquezEvelyn Fabiola9
FlynnOwen9
Garcia RivasChristopher9
Garcia-MedinaAngel9
Gomez AldavaMarlen9
GomezLucas9
GonzalezSuzanne9
GrayKiara9
HassanEdey9
HawkinsJashawn9
HuezoJohanna9
KibarovaAmina9
LansilOwen9
LessardJake9
MangarShayal9
ManningGrace9
Marcial PerezPerla9
Marroquin EstradaMegan9
Martinez MarteLuis9
MartinezDejana9
MatimanoGershom9
MedinaRebeca9
Mendez JuarezBenito9
MooreJaquasha9
MoralesSiulsiris9
MuhidinFatuma9
MunozFany9
MuseNoor9
NgemonzaAngelo9
NoorNorto9
PeltekuKlaudia9
PlazaAlex9
RobertMaxwell9
Rodriguez OchoaMichael9
RouxHunter9
RowellEvan9
SarvaiJulian9
SvayAnna9
WheelerOlivia9
WhiteheadGeorge9
WongTrevor9

About this Author

manchester-school-district

Manchester School District

Email

See all of this author's posts