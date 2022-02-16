Manchester Central High School announces second-quarter honor roll

MANCHESTER, NH – Central High School on Wednesday announced the names of students who have achieved honor roll status for the second-quarter marking period. The following 412 ninth- through 12th-grade students have been recognized for academic achievement.

Principal’s List Last Name First Name Grade Bangasimbo Rachel 12 Beaudette Anna 12 Blair Matthew 12 Blanchette Tank 12 Bleyle Maxwell 12 Bourassa Anastasia 12 Cote Emma-Rose 12 Craig Kathryn 12 Dube Olivia 12 Dupre Nathan 12 Friedland Natalie 12 Gearles William 12 Grondin Anna 12 Haddad Megan 12 Hill Aliza 12 Huynh Helen 12 Iranyumva Nicole 12 Khoury Molly 12 Laventure Lucas 12 Lins Gavin 12 Muhidin Muhidin 12 Roux Alexa 12 Rustam Ardaie 12 Schuff Dylan 12 Sinclair Sean 12 Steele Anna 12 Tague-Bleau Lilly 12 Tartsa Ella 12 Tartsa Logan 12 Vachon Jake 12 Bisson Emily 11 Bonia Alyssa 11 Bush Matthew 11 Cinfo Hailey 11 Cotton Tyler 11 Curtin Melody 11 DeHut Vanessa 11 Demers Zoe 11 Dudley Katelyn 11 Fenchel Catherine 11 Ha Huy 11 Kanteres Theodor 11 Mahamed Qamar 11 O’Neil Barrett 11 Saidybah Hawa 11 Scarafile Kathryn 11 Sjolander-Dussault Charlie 11 Vasquez Hernandez Ordalis 11 Wade Meghan 11 Apollo Nancy 10 Barber Harriet 10 Blair Michael 10 Bryde Caiden 10 Cerda Liz 10 Diaz Olianny 10 Doan Kayla 10 Gilroy Chloe 10 Griest Danielle 10 Hunt Heaven 10 Krantz Elliot 10 Leclerc Emily 10 Manchanda Akshay 10 Mann Lydia 10 McColl Eve 10 Monnelly Gracie 10 Morin Alexis 10 Olsen Katherine 10 Osmani Monica 10 Stankiewicz Colleen 10 Tarayan Rose 10 Thews Jayna 10 Bannister Nathaniel 9 Boisvert Sophia 9 Borge Isaac 9 Crusco Reagan 9 Cruz Jalyah 9 Delgado Evelyn 9 Dzelilovic Amela 9 Laflamme Katherine 9 Merrow Brady 9 Nguyen Daniel 9 Niyonyishu Selina 9 Prodanis Alexia 9 Rioux Eleanor 9 Rodriguez Ventura Estarlin 9 Sinclair Anthony 9 Szulc Lily 9 Thorner Katherine 9 TRUE Edward 9 Turner Noah 9 Vu Tri 9 Walsh Trevor 9

High Honors Last Name First Name Grade Adorno Aliyanah 12 Alvarez Diego 12 Anderson Cyril 12 Bilodeau Vanessa 12 Bouthot Lauren 12 Castro Cameron 12 Chrabolowski Tyler 12 Coleman Logan 12 Cuevas Felipe Derek 12 Diers Megan 12 Fort Reagan 12 Gauthier Donavan 12 Gilroy James 12 Grablewski Isaac 12 Gutierrez Tejada Yisleydi 12 Hall Noah 12 Heath Abigail 12 Howe Ariel 12 Hurley Conlan 12 Husejnovic Lajla 12 Imam Reeham 12 Jameson Aiden 12 Jaquez Landon 12 Jean-Baptiste Greg 12 Jordan Mikayla 12 Joyal Ethan 12 Labrie Nathan 12 Lemus Hernandez Yorvin 12 Lopez Vicente Ever 12 Maitland James 12 Parmeter Nicholas 12 Piccolo Ethan 12 Rasaily Biwash 12 Rodriguez Ronny 12 Rodriguez Victor 12 Serrano Jenifer 12 Silveira Mia 12 Suljevic Hana 12 Truong Jeffrey 12 Akili Mathayo 11 Arbab Ahmed 11 Ayala Maradiaga Anny 11 Bangasimbo Enock 11 Bannister Amelia 11 Beckman Tess 11 Beike-Linton Paris 11 Dzelic Samra 11 Eddy Olivia 11 Fullam Brady 11 Gahara Sophia 11 Heath Ryan 11 Hoang Austin 11 Kuhlmann Graham 11 Larochelle Olivia 11 Lavigne Grace 11 McGuigan Aidan 11 Mmembe Jacques 11 Nkurunzinza Seti 11 Ojha Prince 11 Peltier Patience 11 Peralta Julissia 11 Queena Luca 11 Rentas-Ubeda Rosella 11 Rivera Perez Larimar 11 Saidybah Aadam 11 Schneiderman Mckenna 11 Sukkar Esra’a 11 Areche Frias Nahomi 10 Bouidia Sophia 10 Cermak Avidan 10 Champagne Alexis 10 Collado Pena Jade 10 Cunningham Mia 10 De Leon Barrios Alan 10 DeFelice Patrick 10 Demers Zachary 10 DuPaul Isaac 10 Falu Anamaria 10 Ford Asia 10 Gagne Nevaeh 10 George Zoe 10 Graf Travis 10 Ilunga Anzuruni 10 Jaquez Oliver 10 Joaquin Tamika 10 Keene Sutherland 10 Kual Anna 10 Letson Colin 10 Mai Ha My 10 Mercer Keira 10 Mikus Samuel 10 Olmeda Baez Wesley 10 Pariseau Nicole 10 Peguero Betssy 10 Salas Pablo 10 Stankiewicz Grace 10 Sunsin Alessandra 10 Torres Dylan 10 Tsang Jasmine 10 Tucker Chloe 10 Twahirwa Ezra 10 Velez Shantel 10 Abdi Asad 9 Alvarado Kelvin 9 Ashoori-Mehranjani Setareh 9 Aya Wa Mwenda Jean Amisi 9 Barbee Nicholas 9 Barton Eeman 9 Batson Makiyah 9 Bemis Alicia 9 Berberi Erika 9 Brault Lleyton 9 Cunningham Ava 9 Cunningham Connor 9 Currier Marcus 9 DaSilva Davila Pereira 9 Demers Marshall 9 Devoe Ava 9 Fougere Wyatt 9 Gagne Autumn 9 Gagne Kaedin 9 Garcia Ayanna 9 Gartland George 9 Gowern Abigail 9 Kabirizi Kafilo 9 Kelley Elizabeth 9 Lacasse Emma 9 Lafond Lily 9 Lawrence Israel 9 Lopez Guzman Llener Asael 9 Lopez Angel 9 Maderos Maradiaga Mavis 9 Martineau Thomas 9 Martinez Vanessa 9 Montminy Thomas 9 Munoz Edrik 9 Paluku Furaha 9 Plante Olivia 9 Proulx Averie 9 Pulli Sophia 9 Reyes Mesa Edinson 9 Rowell Adam 9 Showstead Zachary 9 Tuyishime Samuel 9 Venator Sean 9 Vo Tony 9 York Madeleine 9 Zolla Wilson 9