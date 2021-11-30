Manchester businesses received almost $6.8 million in SBA loans this year

CONCORD, N.H. – This month, the U.S. Small Business Administration announced that it has distributed $210,805,900 worth of loans to 550 New Hampshire small businesses over the past fiscal year, including just under $6.8 million to Manchester-based businesses.
Nationwide, $36.5 billion in 7(a) loans were provided to small businesses with another $8.2 billion in 504 loans and $71.8 million in microloans.
7(a) loans are used for working capital, refinancing and inventory among other things. 504 loans are generally used for capital expenditures such as facility upgrades or large machinery.
“The success of SBA loan programs in New Hampshire is thanks to our wonderful partnerships with local and national lenders that help us provide greater access to capital for our small businesses,” said SBA New Hampshire District Director Amy Bassett. “We see many small businesses recovering inNew Hampshire but remain mindful that many continue to struggle with the ongoing economic impacts from the pandemic. With continued enhancements to our lending programs and the ongoing commitment from our lending partners, we hope to build on the achievements of the past year and aid many more entrepreneurs in the coming year.”
A list of Manchester-based businesses receiving loans can be found below.
|BORROWER NAME
|CITY
|LOAN AMOUNT
|NAICS TEXT
|Kasa Industries, Ltd
|Manchester
|500,000
|Plumbing and Heating Equipment and Supplies (Hydronics) Merchant Wholesaler
|Edgars Landscape Services Inc
|Manchester
|45,000
|Landscaping Services
|Lowell A Hart Insurance Agency
|Manchester
|186,400
|Insurance Agencies and Brokerages
|SK Investment, Inc.
|Manchester
|105,000
|Convenience Stores
|Anchor Pest Services, Inc
|Manchester
|100,000
|Exterminating and Pest Control Services
|Dow Street Studio, LLC
|Manchester
|130,000
|Photography Studios, Portrait
|Launch Theory, LLC
|Manchester
|100,000
|Custom Computer Programming Services
|Laundry Lake, LLC
|Manchester
|348,000
|Coin-Operated Laundries and Drycleaners
|Mill LLC Manchester Music
|Manchester
|750,000
|Musical Instrument and Supplies Stores
|Mill LLC Manchester Music
|Manchester
|250,000
|Musical Instrument and Supplies Stores
|Skeeter Shine, LLC
|Manchester
|38,000
|Distilleries
|Games On, LLC
|Manchester
|25,000
|Amusement Arcades
|Jumpp Chiropractic LLC
|Manchester
|35,000
|Offices of Chiropractors
|Tenacity LLC
|Manchester
|634,500
|Offices of Certified Public Accountants
|Timothy Gosselin or Nominee
|Manchester
|362,000
|Full-Service Restaurants
|Edgars Landscape Services Inc
|Manchester
|174,000
|Landscaping Services
|GPS SOLUTIONS INC
|Manchester
|99,900
|Other Gasoline Stations
|Manchester Child Development Center, LLC
|Manchester
|50,000
|Child Day Care Services
|D.R. Biron, Inc.
|Manchester
|250,000
|Commercial Gravure Printing
|Golden Corral Manchester
|Manchester
|2,750,000
|Full-Service Restaurants
The New Hampshire Community Development Finance Authority was also selected to receive a $2.5 million grant to launch a Community Navigator Pilot Program.
Funded through American Rescue Plan funding, the Community Navigator Program aims to provide $100 million to 51 organizations owned by veterans, women, people of color, those in rural communities and other groups that face hardships in accessing financial support.
“I am thrilled that the Community Development Finance Authority (CDFA) was selected after a competitive process to receive a $2.5 million grant to launch SBA’s Community Navigator Pilot Program in New Hampshire,” said Bassett. “With this funding, through a hub and spoke model, CDFA will support New Hampshire-based entrepreneurs, focusing on underserved and rural communities. The NH SBA looks forward to building a close collaboration with CDFA as they develop a program that will aid New Hampshire small business in accessing the critical resources they need to start, grow, build resiliency and thrive.”