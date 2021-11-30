Manchester businesses received almost $6.8 million in SBA loans this year

CONCORD, N.H. – This month, the U.S. Small Business Administration announced that it has distributed $210,805,900 worth of loans to 550 New Hampshire small businesses over the past fiscal year, including just under $6.8 million to Manchester-based businesses.

Nationwide, $36.5 billion in 7(a) loans were provided to small businesses with another $8.2 billion in 504 loans and $71.8 million in microloans.

7(a) loans are used for working capital, refinancing and inventory among other things. 504 loans are generally used for capital expenditures such as facility upgrades or large machinery.

“The success of SBA loan programs in New Hampshire is thanks to our wonderful partnerships with local and national lenders that help us provide greater access to capital for our small businesses,” said SBA New Hampshire District Director Amy Bassett. “We see many small businesses recovering inNew Hampshire but remain mindful that many continue to struggle with the ongoing economic impacts from the pandemic. With continued enhancements to our lending programs and the ongoing commitment from our lending partners, we hope to build on the achievements of the past year and aid many more entrepreneurs in the coming year.”

A list of Manchester-based businesses receiving loans can be found below.

BORROWER NAME CITY LOAN AMOUNT NAICS TEXT Kasa Industries, Ltd Manchester 500,000 Plumbing and Heating Equipment and Supplies (Hydronics) Merchant Wholesaler Edgars Landscape Services Inc Manchester 45,000 Landscaping Services Lowell A Hart Insurance Agency Manchester 186,400 Insurance Agencies and Brokerages SK Investment, Inc. Manchester 105,000 Convenience Stores Anchor Pest Services, Inc Manchester 100,000 Exterminating and Pest Control Services Dow Street Studio, LLC Manchester 130,000 Photography Studios, Portrait Launch Theory, LLC Manchester 100,000 Custom Computer Programming Services Laundry Lake, LLC Manchester 348,000 Coin-Operated Laundries and Drycleaners Mill LLC Manchester Music Manchester 750,000 Musical Instrument and Supplies Stores Mill LLC Manchester Music Manchester 250,000 Musical Instrument and Supplies Stores Skeeter Shine, LLC Manchester 38,000 Distilleries Games On, LLC Manchester 25,000 Amusement Arcades Jumpp Chiropractic LLC Manchester 35,000 Offices of Chiropractors Tenacity LLC Manchester 634,500 Offices of Certified Public Accountants Timothy Gosselin or Nominee Manchester 362,000 Full-Service Restaurants Edgars Landscape Services Inc Manchester 174,000 Landscaping Services GPS SOLUTIONS INC Manchester 99,900 Other Gasoline Stations Manchester Child Development Center, LLC Manchester 50,000 Child Day Care Services D.R. Biron, Inc. Manchester 250,000 Commercial Gravure Printing Golden Corral Manchester Manchester 2,750,000 Full-Service Restaurants

The New Hampshire Community Development Finance Authority was also selected to receive a $2.5 million grant to launch a Community Navigator Pilot Program.

Funded through American Rescue Plan funding, the Community Navigator Program aims to provide $100 million to 51 organizations owned by veterans, women, people of color, those in rural communities and other groups that face hardships in accessing financial support.

“I am thrilled that the Community Development Finance Authority (CDFA) was selected after a competitive process to receive a $2.5 million grant to launch SBA’s Community Navigator Pilot Program in New Hampshire,” said Bassett. “With this funding, through a hub and spoke model, CDFA will support New Hampshire-based entrepreneurs, focusing on underserved and rural communities. The NH SBA looks forward to building a close collaboration with CDFA as they develop a program that will aid New Hampshire small business in accessing the critical resources they need to start, grow, build resiliency and thrive.”