LOWELL, Mass. – Manchester’s own Apostolus Lolos will be part of the 75th Annual Lowell Sun Charities Lowell/Central New England Golden Gloves Finals on Friday at the Lowell Memorial Auditorium in Lowell.

Lolos, representing Nonantum Boxing, will face Cameron Regas of Peabody, Mass. for the Elite Male 147 lb. division title, the eighth out of ten fights scheduled.

Tickets are on sale now at lowellauditorium.com or by calling 1-800-657-8774.