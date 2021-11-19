Manchester-Boston Regional Airport set to receive more federal assistance

WASHINGTON – New Hampshire’s Congressional Delegation announced on Thursday that Manchester-Boston Regional Airport will receive $8,735,862 to help recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funding comes as part of the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Rescue Grant program, with Lebanon Municipal Airport receiving $1,051,081 and Pease International Tradeport receiving $2,064,222.

“I’m thrilled to welcome nearly $10 million to the Manchester and Lebanon airports to ensure they can adjust and maintain operations during the pandemic. This funding comes at a pivotal time right before the holidays, with a busy travel season on the horizon and supply chain issues impacting travel and commerce. I’ll continue working to ensure resources from the American Rescue Plan are delivered to airports across New Hampshire as swiftly as possible as we grapple with the lasting consequences of the pandemic,” said U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH).

“More support for Manchester’s and Lebanon’s airports means a smoother trip for everyone – Granite Staters and visitors alike,” said U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH). “Our airports play a key role in spurring travel, tourism, and economic growth. I’ll continue pushing for funding like this to invest in our airports and in turn strengthen our economy.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic required us to refrain from traveling and take new precautions when using mass transportation, including airplanes. Our regional airports, which are a critical piece of our state and local economies, were severely impacted by these changes,” said U.S. Representative Chris Pappas (D-NH-01). “I’m excited Manchester Airport will receive these funds to ensure they can continue to respond to and recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“The Manchester and Lebanon airports are critical to our New Hampshire economy, and I’m thrilled they will be receiving almost $10 million in federal support to help continue serving travelers during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said U.S. Representative Annie Kuster (D-NH-02). “As our airports prepare for the busy holiday season, these federal dollars will help travelers coming to New Hampshire stay safe and enjoy all the Granite State has to offer.”

The announcement follows news earlier this year where Manchester-Boston Regional Airport received a grant for $12.1 million, $230,000 for taxiway renovations, and $2,094,444 to increase its cargo capacity.

Elsewhere in New Hampshire, airports in Keene, Laconia and Nashua each received $59,000; airports in Claremont, Concord, Newport, Rochester and Whitefield received $32,000 each and airports in Berlin, Haverhill, Plymouth received $22,000 each.