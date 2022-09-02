Manchester Bites: Meatloaf done right at Diz’s Cafe

I’m an avid daily InkLink supporter and reader and it’s obvious that Diz’s Cafe – and a stop at Cat Alley – needed to be on my radar and so tonight it happened!

Diz’s Cafe

The place is cozy and local-minded and we walked right up to the bar and grabbed a seat which was easy to do at 6 p.m. My tequila on ice with lime was perfect and hubby’s Manhattan was as he likes it.

I opted for the special, Buffalo chicken quesadilla; nothing fancy, but juicy and flavorful. Hubby had the meatloaf dinner and he professed it to be better than mine! Now here’s my most recent meatloaf story – as a mom, it was in rotation monthly and it was good. But my boys are now men, living away from home so it’s no longer on my radar. Until a couple of years ago – he mentioned it so I made it, but simply forgot some of the recipe.

One bite and I heard, “No. sweetie, he said. “Please, no.”

Well, I had a whole meatloaf and I would never toss it. So I made approx six hearty sandwiches and wrapped them carefully. The next day I went downtown to the bench near the bus stop on Elm Street jumped out, said “who’s hungry?” Hands up in the air so I tossed the meatloaf sammies to all who wanted one and went about my day.

I have not made meatloaf since but I’m grateful that a local restaurant does and he likes it! Thanks, Diz!