Manchester Bites | Everyone’s Eager for Easter Brunch

The arrival of Easter is synonymous with the arrival of warm weather, blooming flowers and emerging from hibernation. Although Resurrection Sunday (one of the holiday’s alternate names) commemorates the resurrection of Jesus from the dead, it’s only fitting that many of us find ourselves revitalized and prepared to rise from our winter slumber.

Easter is also a time for togetherness, as many families find themselves knee-deep in conversation amid a bountiful brunch or dinner. Last year’s Easter looked quite different from years’ past, with families unable to reconnect and New Hampshire restaurants forced to restrict their offerings to take-out.

This year, with restrictions loosened and vaccines in full effect, a greater number of families are able to come together and many restaurants are returning to indoor and outdoor dining. Be sure to check for availability beforehand, as reservations are almost unanimously required.

With locations in Bedford and Salem, The Copper Door is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Easter Sunday, with their weekly brunch taking place 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. The meal will feature live music from Nate Comp plus a slew of brunch cocktails including $16 pitchers of Sangria. Frittatas, Huevos Rancheros and other early mourning favorites are available in addition to their regular lunch menu.

The Foundry in Manchester is hosting their weekly Riverside Sunday Brunch from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., with seating ending at 12 p.m. The buffet-style meal features a cavernous array of options ranging from omelets, bacon, sausage and fresh pastries to freshly-shucked oysters, smoked salmon and shrimp cocktail. Options vary with the seasons.

Celebrate Easter in a grandiose fashion at the Bedford Village Inn by indulging in their Grand Buffet. Held in the Great Hall from 9:30 a.m. – 2:15 p.m. Feast on an expansive assortment of fresh seafood, soups, omelets, Belgian Waffles, pastries, freshly carved ham and lamb, charcuterie and more. Alternately, join them for a prix-fixe, three-course dinner from 2PM-7PM.

Gaucho’s Churrascaria in downtown Manchester recently revived its beloved brunch buffet, and they’ll be serving the masses from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. on Easter Sunday. Feast on eggs, pancakes, shrimp cocktail, a full salad bar, parfaits, grilled pineapple, breakfast pastries and more. Of course, no trip to Gaucho’s is complete without sampling heaps of carved Brazillian sirloin, linguiça, bacon-wrapped chicken and prime rib.

A go-to Easter destination in Concord, The Red Blazer Restaurant and Pub will continue to entice with their annual Easter dinner, albeit a little differently. Instead of a buffet, the Blazer is to offer their whole menu minus sandwiches and burgers. In their place will be a smattering of Easter specials such as NH glazed ham, prime rib, herb-roasted lamb and lobster pie. Dine-ins are to be handled on a first-come, first-serve basis, and takeout will be offered through online ordering only.

Labelle Winery is holding a prix-fixe Easter Sunday Brunch from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at both their flagship Amherst location and their brand-new spot in Derry. The three-course meal includes a salad course, an entree and angel food cake with chantilly cream and red wine-marinated berries in addition to coffee, tea, juice and assorted pastries with jam. Optional add-ons include charcuterie and fresh fruit salad.

Looking to get away from the Easter ham in favor of something a little saucier? Then head down to KC’s Rib Shack in Manchester for their annual Easter Buffet. Feast on bacon-sriracha deviled eggs and fruit salad before going hog wild with KC’s masterfully smoked meats like brisket, smoked chicken, pulled pork and spare ribs plus homemade sides. The eating extravaganza begins at 12PM and concludes at 6 p.m., with seating ending at 4 p.m.

Restoration Cafe on Hanover Street will be serving up their weekly brunch featuring their whole menu and innovative specials plus weather-permitting outdoor dining on their patio. Join them from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Derryfield in Manchester will hold their annual Easter Sunday breakfast buffet. Seating starts at 10 a.m. and the event concludes at 5:30 p.m. Among the plentiful options are an omelet station, carving station, pastries, eggs, breakfast meats and seafood dishes.

For those looking for something unique to bring to the good ol’ family gathering, New Hampshire Doughnut Company is offering a selection of Easter/Spring themed doughnuts from March 30-April 4. Limited time specials include a Peeps doughnut, a Cadbury mini egg nest doughnut and a strawberry doughnut with Easter sprinkles. They’ll also be offering a gluten- and dairy-free strawberry doughnut with vanilla glaze.

