Manchester Bites: Celebrating the Mothers in our Lives

May is finally upon us, and with that comes the departure of pre-spring, the arrival of actual spring and, of course, the day we all celebrate the motherly figures in our lives.

Mother’s Day began as a concept thought up by Anna Jarvis in 1905, the year her own mother passed away. After years of campaigning, Mother’s Day became an official holiday under President Woodrow Wilson in 1914. Ever since, we designate the second Sunday of May as a day to honor our mothers.

Many local businesses in the Manchester area are giving families ample opportunities to get out of the house and spend a relaxing day together. Be sure to check for availability before making plans, as many events fill up quickly.

The Red Blazer Pub and Restaurant in Concord is celebrating Mother’s Day a bit differently than usual. As a precautionary measure, Red Blazer will be offering their dinner menu – minus sandwiches and burgers and with added specials such as prime rib in lieu of their annual Mother’s Day Buffet. Reservations are accepted for parties of 8 or fewer, but walk-ins are also welcome. Online ordering will be available for takeout, but phone orders will not. Click here for more info.

For those searching for a fun interactive family activity, Muse Paintbar on Hanover Street in downtown Manchester will be hosting two paint nights on Mother’s Day, at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. The classes feature guided instruction and are open to all ages. Food and Beverages are available for purchase. Click here for more info.

Select one of three designs to paint with mom at Muse Paint Bar.

The Coach Stop Restaurant and Tavern in Londonderry will offer a special Mother’s Day menu featuring comfort food classics such as Lobster Mac and Cheese, Prime Rib and Veal Oscar. Reservations can be made for 11:30 AM, 2:30 PM or 5:30 PM. Pre-order takeout and free delivery are also offered. Visit https://www.coachstopnh.com/mothers-day-menu for the full menu.

Manchester’s XOonElm will offer their menu of globally inspired dishes on Mother’s day from 2-7. Call or visit opentable.com to make a reservation.

Campo Enoteca in Downtown Manchester will be open on Mother’s Day from 4 to 8 p.m. serving their full dinner menu in addition to locally sourced specials. Call to make a reservation.

LaBelle Winery will hold two brunch buffets, one at their bistro in Amherst, the other at the newly opened Americus restaurant in Derry. Their Amherst brunch is sold out, but there is still limited availability in Derry. The menu is to feature a cavernous array of options including eggs and breakfast meats, an omelet station, salads, banana stuffed French toast, charcuterie, glazed ham and more. Book a reservation at opentable.com/

Want to celebrate Mom in style? Dahlia Nomadic Restaurant will host a multi-course, locally-sourced Mother’s Day Brunch from noon to 3 p.m. The event is to be held at Enna Chocolate, a local, small-batch chocolate producer located in Exeter. Make a reservation at https://www.dahlianomadic.com/

The Derryfield Restaurant in Manchester is to hold a Mother’s Day brunch from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., with seatings held every half hour. The expansive buffet will feature stations for omelets, carved meats, salads, breads and desserts, in addition to breakfast meats, eggs benedict and assorted beef, chicken and seafood dishes. Call to make a reservation.

Other Manchester establishments serving their weekly brunch on Mother’s Day include:

Restoration Cafe

Gaucho’s Churrascaria

Firefly American Bistro and Bar

The Foundry

