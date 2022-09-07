Manchester Bike Tour Sept. 11: Ride with the wind and support city-wide environmental projects

MANCHESTER, NH – See the sights from a different perspective when The Manchester Bike Tour rolls out Sept. 11. This event, held each September by the Manchester Conservation Commission, brings the community together for a morning of fun and recreation.

The route is 30 miles (with an additional 10-mile option) around the city. Sights along the route include Rock Rimmon, the Piscataquog Rail Trail, the Nutts Pond Recreation Trail, the Aviation Museum at the Airport, Lake Massabesic, and the Historic Weston Observatory. The starting and ending point is Eversource Energy Park, 780 North Commercial Street.

The ride starts at 7:30 a.m. and ends around noon – lunch will be served starting around 11 a.m. A $25 registration fee will sign riders up to ride the tour. Children 6-13 years of age are $10. Children under 6 years old are free. The tour offers T-shirts, rest stops, bike support, and lunch at the end of the ride.

To participate, either register online at the Commission’s Eventbrite page or register Saturday at the event. To register at the event, please arrive early and please note that only cash will be accepted.

All proceeds from the Bike Tour go to the Manchester Conservation Commission and its mission to improve the environment of the City of Manchester.

Below: A copy of the interactive Manchester Bike Tour map with stops along the way.