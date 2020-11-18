Manchester-based pizza chain issued fine after employees violate state COVID-19 rules

CONCORD, N.H. – The Office of the New Hampshire Attorney General (NHAGO) has issued letters with civil penalties to three food service companies across the state, including one based in Manchester.

Checkmate Pizza, headquartered on Eddy Road in Manchester with locations in Concord and Londonderry, was issued a fine of $500 for ignoring Governor Sununu’s emergency orders regarding operation of restaurants during the pandemic.

The NHAGO first received a complaint about Checkmate on July 10 when a person stated that the only person wearing a mask was at the cash register and the restaurant was overcrowded. A warning was issued and the Concord Police Department followed up on July 17 without finding any issues, but similar complaint was levied on July 31 regarding mask usage. In the July 31 complaint, the person issuing the complaint said that they saw an employee touch their face without a mask on and then touch pizza.

The fine is required to be paid by Nov. 30, barring a challenge rom Checkmate Pizza.

Other fines were levied against the What A Bagel location in Nashua and Simply Delicious Baking Co. of Bedford, with warnings issued against Game Changer Sports Bar and Grill in Windham and Common Man Barn on the Pemi in Plymouth.

All five of the letters can be seen here.

The NHAGO consumer complaint process can be found here.