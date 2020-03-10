Manchester-based magazine wins awards

MANCHESTER, N.H. – New Hampshire’s only statewide magazine for parents of children and teens recently won nine awards at the Parenting Media Association’s (PMA) Editorial and Design Awards in St. Petersburg, Fla.

ParentingNH, based in Manchester’s millyard, won gold awards for general excellence, overall writing, service features, editor’s notes, humor columns, and feature layouts. The magazine also won silver awards for humor columns and news features as well as a bronze award for profile stories.

“ParentingNH is honored to once again be recognized by the Parenting Media Association for our editorial and design work,” said ParentingNH Editor Melanie Hitchcock. “I am especially grateful to our readers and advertisers who have supported the magazine for the past 27 years.”

Entries for the Annual PMA Design & Editorial Awards are judged by the University of Missouri School of Journalism. The judges look for the best in local and regional parenting publications, special issues, websites and social media. This competition recognizes and rewards editorial, design and general excellence in local and regional parenting publications. PMA received 566 entries for the contest.

PMA is a nonprofit organization representing more than 100 parenting magazines and newspapers in the United States and Canada.

For more information on ParentingNH, go to www.parentingnh.com.