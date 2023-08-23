Manchester-based cargo plane crashes in Maine, killing 2

LITCHFIELD, MAINE – A small cargo airplane that crashed in Litchfield, Maine, Tuesday evening, killing the two people on board, belongs to Wiggins Airways, in Manchester.

The Kennebec County Sherrif’s Office confirmed Wednesday morning that both of the people on board the plane died in the crash, which also destroyed the twin-engine airplane.

The Beechcraft BE99 made regular trips between Manchester-Boston Regional Airport and Auburn-Lewiston Municipal Airport in Auburn, Maine. It took off from Auburn at 5:09 p.m., 21 minutes earlier than its scheduled departure time, according to tracking information on flightaware.com.

The crash, at about 5:40 p.m., was in Litchfield, a few miles west of the Wales airfield about 20 miles northeast of Auburn. The investigation is being led by the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration. Locally, the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office is in charge, with an assist from the Maine State Police.

Wiggins Airways is a cargo transport company that operates out of MHT. The airplane is owned by UAS Transervices Inc., in Florida.

The airplane Tuesday was flying the same path it took Monday to return to Manchester, flying southwest over Sebago Lake. But Tuesday, it looped back toward Auburn as it neared the New Hampshire border, slowing to 531 feet and 140 mph feet as it neared the airport, nine minutes before the crash. The airplane then picked up speed and altitude as it headed past Auburn, toward Wales, and was at 2,975 feet and traveling 214 mph when it was last tracked, at 5:40.56 p.m.

The plane had flown 109 miles and had been in the air for 31 minutes.

Area residents who called 911 reported seeing the plane go down and hearing the explosion.

The Wales airfield is a privately owned grass airstrip in a rural comprising farms, woods and lakes. The town, and area of the crash, are about halfway between Lewiston-Auburn and the state capital, Augusta.

The plane had arrived in Lewiston from the Manchester-Boston Airport at 8:06 a.m. Tuesday after a 30-minute flight.

Its last previous flight was Monday was from Manchester to Auburn, taking off at 6:35 p.m., landing at 7:04 p.m., then returning to Manchester at 7:33 p.m. and landing at 8 p.m.

No other information from the NTSB, Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office, Maine State Police or Wiggins Airways was immediately available Wednesday morning.