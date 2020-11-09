Manchester bank robber pleads guilty, planned to keep robbing banks ‘as long as he could get away with it’

CONCORD, NH – Alex Stoltman, the man who robbed the Elm Street Citizens Bank in September, pleaded guilty Monday for a federal charge of bank robbery.

Stoltman, 23, told an informant that he had researched bank robberies and was prepared to keep robbing banks as long as he could get away with the crimes.

“Stoltman said he did a lot of research of bank robberies, including demand notes,” FBI Special Agent Tarah Rankins wrote in her affidavits filed in court. “Stoltman also stated, ‘I’m going to keep going until I get caught because I have nothing to lose,’” Rankins wrote.

Stoltman allegedly entered the Elm Street bank on Sept. 2 and handed the teller a note claiming he had a gun, according to Rankins.

“He handed a note to the bank teller and threatened to use a gun if the teller did not comply with his demands,” Rankins wrote. “The teller handed over approximately $2,700 U.S. Currency to the subject. The subject then fled on foot to an unknown location.”

Later that night, according to Rankins, Stoltman told the informant about the robbery. He claimed he had the clothes he wore during the crime in the back of his car, and he planned to burn them later, Rankins wrote. Stoltman did not know at the time that the informant was recording the conversation, according to Rankins. Stoltman was arrested the next day.

Stoltman was arrested two years ago during an incident outside a Manchester bar in which another man tried to stab a police officer during an altercation. Stoltman was charged with simple assault, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest for his role in that fracas.

The federal bank robbery charge could land Stoltman in prison for up to 20 years and there is no plea agreement on file in the United States District Court in Concord. He is due to be sentenced in February.