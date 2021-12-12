Manchester Babe Ruth makes 2022 return, kick-off event planned for Jan. 29

MANCHESTER, NH — Manchester Cal Ripken Board of Directors announces the chartering of Manchester Babe Ruth League, Manchester NH.

“We are excited to bring Manchester Babe Ruth back to the Queen City, it was such an important part of many people’s lives for decades and put Manchester on the map in the baseball community around the country. We have had such an outpouring of positive support during our due diligence researching bringing the program back we had to make this leap,” said Jamie Burke, Executive Vice President of Manchester Cal Ripken, Manchester Babe Ruth.

“It is a huge undertaking, but the success of the MCR will hopefully carry over in bringing back the MBRL. I think connecting with the other youth baseball programs is a good idea,” said Tommy Ameen, former MBRL Director & Manchester Sports Historian. Ameen added, “On a side note recently retired UNH head football coach Sean McDonnell mentioned the MBRL during his final press conference. This shows that although the MBRL has been gone a few years it has not been forgotten”