Manchester at the Met: West grad model and Vogue cover girl Anok Yai makes big splash

Thursday, September 16, 2021Constance CheriseCulture0

The 2021 annual Met Gala  – where art meets high fashion – did not disappoint. After being cancelled last year due to the pandemic, this year’s  gala, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,”  returned with a vengeance.

An event full of glitz and glamour, the Sudanese supernova supermodel who grew up in  Manchester, New Hampshire Anok Yai, sparkled from head to toe in a fitted black  gown designed by the timeless and elegant Oscar De La Renta. A “skimming celestial crystal gown,” as described by De La Renta’s Instagram page, Yai’s gown was paired with sheer black opera gloves, a black floor length plumed shawl and Giuseppe Zanotti heels.

Yai, a West High School graduate who was first discovered in 2017 after her photograph at Howard University’s homecoming went viral, appears on the September cover of Vogue, along with fellow top models reflective of the industry’s diversity. The second black model after Naomi Campbell  to open a Prada show, Yai is  the newest spokesperson for Estee Lauder, and continues to  grace numerous international high profile fashion magazine covers. 

West High School grad and international model Anok Yai, left, is one of four models featured on the current Vogue cover.