Manchester assistant superintendent hired in Lebanon

Thursday, February 23, 2023 Andrew Sylvia City Hall, Civics, Education, Featured News 0

Amy Allen on June 14. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

LEBANON, N.H. – Manchester School District Assistant Superintendent Amy Allen has been hired by the Lebanon School District as their new superintendent, effective July 1, 2023.

Allen’s role in Manchester currently focuses on teaching and curriculum leadership. Previous, she was a principal at Parker-Varney Elementary School and assistant principal of Hillside Middle School.

She succeeds Dr. Joanne Roberts, who has led Lebanon’s schools since 2014.

“We are excited to welcome Amy Allen to the Lebanon Schools and to our community,” said Lebanon School Board Chair Richard Milius. “She is a seasoned administrator whose talents and abilities are well matched to our needs. The School Board is confident that Ms. Allen will build on our district’s strong, positive, and diverse learning environment.”

On behalf of the District, we congratulate Amy on being named superintendent of schools for Lebanon School District,” said Superintendent Jennifer Gillis. “We are incredibly happy for her. Lebanon was clearly able to see the passion and knowledge she brings to this work. In her roles as an assistant principal, principal and assistant superintendent, Amy has made a great impact on the lives of our students, staff and families. She leaves some big shoes to fill, and we will miss her very much.”

“This is a bittersweet moment for me, as I’m excited to lead Lebanon schools but also sad to leave Manchester,” said Allen. “I am grateful for the opportunity I’ve had here and proud of the work we’ve done, and I’m so excited to see the team here keep moving forward. Ultimately, the opportunity to join another great school system in Lebanon, which also brings me closer to my family and where I grew up, was too good to pass up.”

 

