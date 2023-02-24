Manchester assistant superintendent hired in Lebanon

LEBANON, N.H. – Manchester School District Assistant Superintendent Amy Allen has been hired by the Lebanon School District as their new superintendent, effective July 1, 2023.

Allen’s role in Manchester currently focuses on teaching and curriculum leadership. Previous, she was a principal at Parker-Varney Elementary School and assistant principal of Hillside Middle School.

She succeeds Dr. Joanne Roberts, who has led Lebanon’s schools since 2014.

“We are excited to welcome Amy Allen to the Lebanon Schools and to our community,” said Lebanon School Board Chair Richard Milius. “She is a seasoned administrator whose talents and abilities are well matched to our needs. The School Board is confident that Ms. Allen will build on our district’s strong, positive, and diverse learning environment.”