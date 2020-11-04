Manchester Assistant Chief Grant tenders resignation, effective Nov. 30

MANCHESTER, NH – Two months after Manchester Police Chief Carlo Capano announced his retirement, Assistant Chief Ryan Grant submitted his letter of resignation, effective Nov. 30.

Grant has been in law enforcement for 27 years, 24 of them with the Manchester Police Department and the other three as an officer with the Candia Police Department.

Grant, in announcing his resignation Wednesday at a police commission meeting at the Manchester Community Resource Center, said he is unsure what his next chapter in life will be. He spent half his life in law enforcement which makes it hard to walk away from it, he said.

However, he said it is time to put his family first and try something new.

Grant served as acting police chief after Capano retired and until Allen Aldenberg was confirmed as police chief last month.

With Aldenberg in command Grant said now is “a good time to transition.”

Kim Demers, administrative services manager, is also retiring on Nov. 30. She has 30 years of service to the city. Grant said she was of great help to him and a person who “just knows what needs to get done.”

Grant began his law enforcement career in 1993 in Candia where he served as a field training officer and mountain bike patrol.

He joined the Manchester Police Department in 1997. His first promotion was in 2009 when he became a sergeant and prepared major cases for prosecution and presentation to the grand jury. He also reviewed detectives’ investigative reports and conducted internal investigations concerning complaints of improper conduct by department employees.

Grant became a lieutenant in 2015, heading up the Detective Division, and a year later was promoted to captain of the Investigative Division where he managed more than 75 officers.

In July 2018, he became Assistant Chief of Police.

Grant is a lifelong resident of Litchfield, where he lives with his wife Lori and three kids, Devin, Hunter and Ava.