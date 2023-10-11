Manchester Arts Commission names winners of 15th City Employee & Family Art Show

Manchester, NH – The Manchester Arts Commission (MAC) announced the winners of the 15th City Employee & Family Art Show on Tuesday night at City Hall. Matt Serven was awarded Best of Show for works of stained glass, Untitled 1 and Untitled 2. Ethan Robinson won the National Art Program’s Art Education Award for the sculpture Soda Pop Culture. First place went to Jill Robinson for Papyus ex machina (Amateur), Tom Jennings for Adams Point (Intermediate), Adam Freshour for The Beehive (Professional), Max Robert for Skits & Giggles (Teen), and Pascal Dionne for Charcoal (Youth). The complete list of winners and honorable mentions is below.

More than 50 talented artists from the community submitted nearly 100 pieces, including photographs, paintings, ceramics, and various other works of art. This eclectic collection represents artists of all ages and experience levels. The show will be displayed in the Art on the Wall Gallery on the first floor of City Hall through the end of November. Visitors can vote for their favorite work to select the People’s Choice Award through the end of the show by visiting the website.

The exhibition is made possible through the generous support of the National Arts Program, which has worked for more than 30 years to has ensure that employees and their families have access to opportunities that showcase their creativity. To learn more about the National Arts Program, visit the website: www.nationalartsprogram.org

Winners and Honorable Mentions

Amateur

Jill Robinson, Papyrus ex machina Adam Iverson, ShoreBird Jason Davini, Come Fly with Me

Honorable Mention: Jenny Lynch, Baby Yoda

Honorable Mention: Adam Iverson, Floating Orb

Intermediate

Tom Jennings, Adams Point Thomas Brescia, Ayida-Weddo Andre Krause, Winter Night in the City

Honorable Mention: Pat Harte, Jamaican Fisherman at Sunset

Honorable Mention: Bethany Clark, Ravens in the Snow

Professional

Andrew Freshour, The Beehive Karah Marshall, Summer Water Lilies Phuong Lai-Matzker, Sunrise

Honorable Mention: Karl Schmitz, The Bricks Must Yield #1

Honorable Mention: Renee Greenspan, Waves on the Jetty

Teen

Max Robert, Skits & Giggles Taryn Ducharme, Marble Leia Johnstone, The Crag and the Gator

Honorable Mention: Saffron Matzker, Revenge

Honorable Mention: Taryn Ducharme, Heart of Central

Youth

Pascal Dionne, Charcoal Abigail Tanner, The Blue Bird Osric Dionne, Fizz with Pumpkin

Honorable Mention: Zinnia Dionne, Fish Eating Ocean

Honorable Mention: Jake Grawey, Untitled (Car)

Best of Show

Matt Serven Untitled 1 and Untitled 2

Art Education Award

Ethan Robinson, Soda Pop Culture