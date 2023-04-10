Manchester Arts Commission accepting submissions for Art on the Wall at City Hall program

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Arts Commission is currently accepting applications from artists wishing to display their work at City Hall this year.

Historic Manchester City Hall has transformed its walls into an ever-changing art gallery. With more than 180 feet of wall space that is seen by thousands of patrons every month, it is an ideal space for talented artists, photographers and community art organizations, at every level of experience. Interested artists can apply by submitting an application here https://bit.ly/ArtontheWall and uploading up to 10 images.

Gallery space is split between the East Wing and West Wing with display space also available in the connecting hallway walls. Artists may exhibit as few as 20 and as many as 155 works, and can display singly or in collaboration with other artists. Organizations may also apply for group shows.

Please contact Manchester Arts Commission with any questions at nh.manchesterartscommission@gmail.com. Manchester Arts Commission meetings are held the second Monday of every month at City Hall and open to the public.