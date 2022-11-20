Manchester area unemployment down, wages up

MANCHESTER, NH – Unemployment in Manchester and surrounding towns is lower than in the rest of the country, and down from last year, while wages are up, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data released this month.

In its annual Manchester economic summary, the BLS reported that in September, Manchester area unemployment was 2.3 percent, down from 2.8 percent at the same time last year. The national unemployment rate for the same period was 3.3 percent, down from 4.6 percent at the same time last year.

The average weekly wage in Hillsborough County is $1,424, up from $1,342 last year. The average weekly wage nationally is $1,372.

The number of total nonfarm jobs is up 3.4 percent since September 2021, with about 118,300 jobs in existence, including 3,700 added in 12 months.

The biggest increase in jobs in the Manchester area is in leisure and hospitality, which is up 21.7 percent. Much of that increase came as restaurants, bars, hotels and other businesses in that industry opened back up after COVID-19 restrictions were lifted and the pandemic eased.

The second-biggest increase is professional and business services, up 7.9 percent.

Construction jobs increased by 5.5 percent.

The biggest drop is in information jobs, which are down 3.7 percent. The BLS defines these jobs as those in the publishing industry, both traditional and digital, the software publishing industry, motion picture and sound recording industries, broadcasting industries and telecommunications.

