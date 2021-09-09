Manchester 10-year-old wins international environmental award

SAN FRANCISCO – On Wednesday, Manchester 10-year-old Jack Dalton was named as one of 25 “International Young Eco-Heroes” for 2021 by Action for Nature (AFN).

The award, which recognizes children from ages eight to 16 that are taking crucial steps to solve tough environmental problems, were selected by a panel of independent judges, including experts in environmental science, biology, and education. Since 2003, Action For Nature has recognized more than 300 Eco-Heroes from over 30 countries and 25 U.S. states.

Dalton received a Notable Mention in the 8-14 year-old category for his project, Kid Conservationist, a video channel dedicated to environmental issues, as well as presentations to schools, zoos and museums across the world.

Dalton has aimed to get orangutans off of the endangered species list by raising awareness about palm oil and the destruction of their habitat, and by raising funds for orangutan rehabilitation and rainforest restoration. One of the key parts of this effort is through education reducing use of palm oil, with palm oil cultivation displacing and ultimately killing up to 5,000 orangutans each year and also contributing to climate change.

“Kids like Jack have shown that the next generation of leaders is here, and they are refusing to wait to solve the world’s most pressing environmental challenges,” said Beryl Kay, president of Action For Nature, an international non-profit organization that encourages young people to nurture a love and respect for the Earth and to take personal action to improve the environment. “The projects that these young people created will not only have real, positive impacts on their communities, they will also help solve global climate challenges and inspire others – no matter what age – to consider what they can do to help.”

More information about the International Young Eco-Hero Awards for 2021 can be found here.