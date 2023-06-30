Man ‘with multiple bail conditions’ and violent criminal history charged in stabbing

MANCHESTER, NH – On July 29, 2023, at approximately 4:50 p.m., Manchester police officers responded to the area of Pine and Bridge streets for a reported stabbing.

Arriving officers located a 36-year-old man lying on his back, suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

In speaking with witnesses, police learned that the victim had been playing basketball in Pulaski Park and put his cell phone on the ground while he played. A person unknown to him allegedly stole his phone, and so the victim chased after the man, later identified as Leonardo Phillips, 28, of Manchester. Witnesses said the victim returned shortly after and said he had been stabbed.

Police located Phillips in the area of Elm and Spring streets and said that they did find a pocket knife in his possession. Police had probable cause to arrest Phillips and charge him with first-degree assault.

The victim is in stable condition. Phillips was scheduled to be arraigned June 30 in Hillsborough Superior Court-North.

“Once again, an offender with multiple sets of bail conditions, a history of arrests for violent crime, and prior failures to appear in court was free in the community and committed a violent offense,” said Police Chief Allen Aldenberg. “Our police officers made another quick arrest in this case, but we need the rest of the criminal justice system to act appropriately to help prevent these kinds of crimes by ensuring community safety.”