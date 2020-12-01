Man who tried to run over cops to plead guilty to drug charges

CONCORD, NH – A man with a violent criminal history who allegedly tried to run over Manchester police officers during his arrest in 2018 is set to plead guilty Wednesday to federal drug trafficking and weapons charges.

Justin McInnes, 31, is scheduled to enter into a plea agreement on federal drug trafficking and charges of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm in the United States District Court in Concord.

This will be the second time McInnes has had a plea agreement ready in the case. He withdrew from a prior agreement last year and was headed for a trial until he again changed his mind, according to court records.

McInnes was wanted by Manchester police in Sept. of 2018 when he was spotted in his 2007 Jeep in the city near Main Street, according to Manchester police. As officers approached his vehicle, McInnes reportedly drove his car at the officer.

Police opened fire, according to police statements and court records, shooting at McInnes and his Jeep. McInness started to hear toward Main Street when his car died. He was taken into custody with a few minor injuries from shattered glass and shrapnel, according to police. The officers reportedly narrowly missed getting hit, but were otherwise unharmed.

Police found 20 grams of powder cocaine, more than 9 grams of crack cocaine, a Mossberg 12 Gauge Shotgun, a Taurus .380 caliber revolver, a Kel-Tec 9mm pistol, counterfeit money, and equipment used to make counterfeit money, according to court records. He was initially charged with attempted murder for the driving incident.

McInnes’ case ended up in federal court with drug trafficking and weapons charges. McInnes had a felony record including burglary, theft, and forgery before he was busted for the drugs in Manchester, according to court records.