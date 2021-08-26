Man who robbed St. Mary’s Bank sought

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – Police are looking for a man who robbed St. Mary’s Bank Thursday afternoon.

On August 26, 2021, at approximately 12:50 p.m., Manchester Police responded to St Mary’s Bank at 207 Hooksett Road for a reported bank robbery.

Police learned that the suspect handed the teller a note which said he had a gun, but no weapon was shown. The teller gave the suspect cash and he left the bank.

The suspect was a white man, wearing a black T-shirt, black basketball-type shorts and white sneakers.

Anyone with information about this bank robbery is asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711 or the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.