Man wearing ‘Jason-type’ Halloween mask charged with pulling knife on kids riding bikes on Elm Street

MANCHESTER, NH – A man wearing a “Halloween” mask has been charged with threatening a group of kids riding bikes downtown after allegedly pulling a small knife on them late Wednesday.

On June 17, 2020, at approximately 11 p.m. Manchester Police responded to the 900-block of Elm Street for a report of a man pulling a knife on young people who were riding bikes.

According to witnesses, the man was wearing a Halloween-type mask like the kind worn by Jason in “Friday the 13th” movies when he approached three youths on bikes. There was a verbal altercation and witnesses told officers the man then pulled out a small knife. One of the kids dropped his bike in the crosswalk and the group scattered in different directions.

Police located a man nearby who met the description of the suspect and he was identified as Nathan Tower, 19, of Francestown.

A knife and mask were also located. Tower was taken into custody and charged with criminal threatening and disorderly conduct.

Police continue to investigate this incident and are seeking any of the young people involved. You can call Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711 or make an anonymous tip online via the Manchester Crimeline, or by calling 603-624-4040.