Man wanted in fatal shooting outside shelter arrested in Mass.

MANCHESTER, NH – Timothy Johnson, who has been the focus of a four-day manhunt for the fatal shooting of a man outside the homeless shelter, was arrested at approximately 12:39 p.m. in Framingham, Mass. He now faces additional charges there, including receiving a stolen vehicle.

Johnson, 38, is charged with one count of second-degree murder for knowingly causing Jean Lascelle’s death by shooting him with a firearm on Saturday, February 13, 2021.

Johnson is scheduled to appear before the Framingham District Court on Thursday, February 18, 2021. There he will be arraigned on local charges of receiving a stolen motor vehicle, possession of burglarious instruments, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, as well as being a fugitive from justice from the State of New Hampshire.

The United States Marshals and the Framingham Police Department in Massachusetts assisted the Manchester Police Department and the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office in this investigation and aided in safely locating Mr. Johnson.

The charges and allegations are merely accusations, and Johnson is presumed to be innocent unless and until proven guilty.